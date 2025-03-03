Jenna Bush Hager talks baby number 4 with surprising confession

Jenna Bush Hager is quite content with her beautiful brood of three children – Mila, 11, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five – whom she shares with her husband, Henry Hager.

However, the TV star opened up to her Today with Jenna and Friends guest host, Savannah Guthrie, about the possibility of expanding her family of five.

Savannah shared on the show that she had dreamt Jenna was expecting her fourth baby, jokingly asking her friend if she had any news on that front.

The mom of three proceeded to start a drumroll, with viewers anticipating an exciting revelation.

"I have nothing to announce," Jenna finally confessed with a laugh. "I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, even though it's an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house."

Savannah added that it was "very normal" for her to want to expand her family, despite Jenna already having three kids.

Jenna with her three kids and husband Henry

"I think they call it 'being broody'," she said. "You're kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."

The 53-year-old shares her ten-year-old daughter Vale and her eight-year-old son Charley with her husband Michael Feldman.

She previously opened up about having children later in life and the highs and lows of being an older mother.

© Instagram Savannah shares her kids Vale and Charley with her husband, Michael Feldman

"We had our kids late," she said on the Making Space podcast. "You know, you go through life, you have your ups and downs, your heart breaks a few dozen times. You get some scar tissue."

"I was so totally vulnerable to them. Because I knew…if anything happened to them, I would not be OK. I wouldn't be OK. And it was terrifying. I was totally terrified by my vulnerability. So that was the first thing I learned from being a mom."

The Today stars' children grew up together and are still extremely close. What's more, Savannah is godmother to Hal, while Jenna is godmother to Vale.

© Instagram The pair are good friends and godmothers to each other's children

"I want to weep because I've known Vale-y every day since she was born, many of us have, but also I'm so lucky to be her godmother," Jenna shared after a segment that saw the ten-year-old interview her mom ahead of Savannah's book release for Mostly What God Does is Love You.

Jenna continued: "I'm so proud of her because everything you've given to them, all of your faith that you've passed down so gently, without preaching, without demanding, are in those little kids and when the world feels dark, that is hope."

Savannah previously opened up to People about the tight bond between their two families and how their children "were more like cousins than anything."

© Instagram Jenna, Savannah and their daughters share a close bond

"Our kids are still buddies. What we just do now is, she's out of the city, so we just make weekend plans and try to see each other," the journalist said.

"It was such a beautiful moment in time, those five, six, seven years that we were neighbors. Our kids grew up together."