Jackie Apostel shares new loved-up photo with beau Cruz Beckham to mark special celebration

Songwriter Jackie Apostel paid tribute to her boyfriend Cruz Beckham on Thursday to mark his milestone 20th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brazilian-German producer, 29, uploaded an intimate picture of the budding musician planting a kiss on Jackie's cheek. Reacting to her beau's loving gesture, Jackie could be seen puckering her lips in a playful pose.

Elsewhere, Jackie also shared a throwback clip showing a young Cruz with his middle finger pointing up. In her caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my favourite person."

Also paying tribute were Cruz's proud parents David and Victoria who penned gushing messages on social media. Alongside an adorable throwback picture showing David holding little Cruz, the former England captain wrote: "Happy 20th Birthday to my little man, you really are an incredible little boy (not so little anymore) you are sweet, kind, talented and a gentleman and dad is so proud of you, have the best day because you deserve to x love you Cruzie."

Meanwhile, fashion mogul Victoria wrote: "Happy birthday @cruzbeckham… Your energy is contagious and your talent inspires me every day. You are full of love and kindness and I love you so so much! Kisses."

In her post, the former Spice Girl shared a trio of throwback images including an adorable picture of David bonding with Cruz when he was a baby.

Reacting to the post, one follower commented: "Many happy returns! Have the best 20s ever!" and a second chimed in: "Precious moments, how fast is time going."

Cruz and Jackie's love story

The smitten pair went public with their relationship towards the end of last year. While they've kept their love story out of the public eye, they have attended a string of events together, including during Paris Fashion Week.

At the start of this year, Cruz and Jackie travelled to Brazil where they ushered in the New Year together. It's thought that the former Schutz singer also spent the festive period with the Beckhams at their lavish Miami abode.

Cruz Beckham's music career

Last year also saw Cruz start to solidify his career in the world of music. The second youngest member of the Beckham clan thrilled fans in December when he shared a glimpse of his new music, including one of his songs called 'For Ya Love'.

According to The Independent, Cruz has been working with various record producers and songwriters over the past few months. He already has one notable song under his belt in the form of 'If Every Day Was Christmas' which he released in 2016.