Meet Romeo Beckham's DJ girlfriend – all you need to know about Kim Turnbull

Romeo Beckham and his new girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, turned heads when the fashionable pair attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week show.

The couple are still in the honeymoon period, with the duo only going official in November 2023. However, over the past few months, they have put on plenty of loved-up displays, and on Valentine's Day, the footballer made it clear how much his new partner meant to him. "I love you so much," he said alongside a snap of the couple.

But just who is the star's girlfriend? HELLO! has got all the answers, so scroll on to discover all you need to know about Kim…

Kim's biography

Kim, 23, is a year older than her boyfriend, and alongside being a model, the brunette beauty is also a professional DJ. The star effortlessly blends hip-hop, Afrobeat, Afro house, amapiano, and electronic music. Alongside this, she has also played across the globe, including in Asia and the UK.

The star's trip to Paris with her beau wasn't her first time in the 'City of Love,' with Kim having performed a set there back in 2023. "Où est la discothèque?" she captioned a post of herself behind the decks.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for EYC Kim is a professional DJ and model

DJing runs in the star's family, and Kim is the daughter of Alex Turnbull, a former hip-hop DJ who founded the music label Ronin Records. Meanwhile, her grandfather, William Turnbull, was a sculptor and painter, with some of his works having previously been featured in the Tate Gallery.

As for her modelling career, Kim has worked with major brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Marc Jacobs, and Rimmel London.

Relationship

Kim has kept much of her relationship with Romeo out of the spotlight, with the footballer only appearing on her Instagram feed once. However, Romeo has offered his followers several insights into their relationship.

© Instagram The pair have been enjoying their time together

The couple went Instagram official in November 2023 when Romeo shared a picture of the pair in the backseat of a car, with the footballer kissing his girlfriend's hand. How sweet!

Although Kim hasn't featured in posts by the wider Beckham family, she was full of praise for Romeo's mother following her PFW show. "Congratulations @victoriabeckham, the most beautiful show we [black heart emoji] you," she wrote.

Previous relationships

Romeo previously had a high-profile relationship with model Mia Regan. The pair were in an on-off relationship for several years before finally calling it quits for good in February 2024.

In a post about their split, Romeo said: "Mooch and I have parted ways after five years of love. We still have a lot of respect for each other, and still hold a strong friendship, and always will."

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Romeo had an on-off relationship with model Mia

Before meeting Kim, the footballer was also seen locking lips with photographer Gray Sorrenti; however, it appears that nothing came of this.

© WireImage Kim used to date Rocco

Kim, meanwhile, has previously dated Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie. Back in 2017, the pair made a joint appearance in the front row at London Fashion Week. It's unclear when the duo decided to call time on their relationship.