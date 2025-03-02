Cruz Beckham and girlfriend Jackie Apostel look so loved-up at star-studded bash

Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Jackie Apostel looked so loved-up as they attended a star-studded bash in London on Saturday night.

Following the illustrious BRIT Awards, the pair partied the night away at Warner's lavish do held at Claridge's.

© Getty Images The pair posed with their arms wrapped around one another

For the glamorous night out, David and Victoria Beckham's youngest son, 20, looked effortlessly cool in a cropped leather jacket which he teamed with a simple white T-shirt and a pair of baggy dark jeans.

© Getty Images The pair looked smitten as they attended the glitzy bash at Claridge's

He accessorised with a pair of gold chains and slipped on some suede mules for a casual yet put-together look. Embracing a new hairdo, Cruz also debuted a bang on trend baby mullet complete with an eyebrow-grazing fringe.

© Getty Images David and Victoria's son rocked a baby mullet

Jackie, meanwhile, looked so stylish rocking an oversized double-breasted pinstripe blazer, a chunky tie, matching tailored trousers and a crisp white shirt. She ramped up the office siren aesthetic with a pair of pointed glossy black heels and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

As for hair and makeup, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter wore her chestnut tresses in tumbling waves and highlighted her features with strawberry-hued blusher and a pretty pink lipstick.

In a post shared to Instagram, Jackie uploaded a snapshot of the pair posing for a snapshot which she captioned: "Very large suit on a very small girl."

© Instagram Jackie paid tribute to Cruz on his 20th birthday

Cruz celebrated his milestone 20th birthday on 20th February. Jackie was quick to pay tribute to her beau on his special day, opting to share a cheeky throwback clip, as well as a smitten picture of the pair sharing a kiss. In her caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday to my favourite person."

Jackie and Cruz have been going from strength to strength ever since they went public with their romance last year. The 29-year-old has joined the Beckham clan at multiple family gatherings including Victoria's fashion show and the launch of Brooklyn's Cloud23 hot sauce.

Who is Jackie Apostel?

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, to a Brazilian mother and a German father, trilingual Jackie spent her life growing up between Brazil and Germany and speaking English, German, and Portuguese fluently.

She formed a part of Brazilian group Schutz before later branching out to pursue a solo career. While she released an EP in 2020, she's now focusing on songwriting and producing.

© Instagram/@jackie.apostel Jackie is a songwriter and producer

Reflecting on her new career path, she previously told her followers on Instagram: "For those who know me personally, you know I’ve planned this for a while and how much it means to me to put a full stop to this side of my career.

"I'm a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, producer, and artist in many ways, but releasing the songs we did myself was always just a way of showcasing the tracks."