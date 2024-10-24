Cruz Beckham, 19, kisses girlfriend Jackie Apostel, 29, in loved-up picture

Cruz Beckham and his new girlfriend Jackie Apostel looked so loved-up on Wednesday in a cosy snapshot shared to social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, singer Jackie, 29, uploaded a smitten picture of the pair enjoying each other's company in the sunshine.

© Instagram Cruz and Jackie looked smitten relaxing in the sunshine

The snapshot showed Jackie relaxing on her beau's lap, with Cruz planting a tender kiss on her head in a display of affection. Jackie oozed It-Girl cool in a black corset top and a pair of lilac mini shorts while Cruz, 19, dressed down in a scarlet T-shirt, a baseball cap and navy shorts.

© Instagram The pair have been going from strength to strength

Lovebirds Jackie and Cruz have been going from strength to strength ever since they were first linked back in April. The pair made their debut in Paris for Victoria's Fashion Week SS25 show and have since made a string of public appearances with their most recent outing taking place in Miami alongside Cruz's family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Cruz and Brooklyn's Beckham gruelling workout

While the couple haven't spoken about their relationship and the origins of their romance, it seems likely that Cruz and Jackie bonded over their shared passion for music. Jackie is a Brazilian/German singer-songwriter and shot to fame with Brazilian girl band, Schutz.

She is now pursuing a solo career and is believed to be focusing on songwriting and producing.

A segment on her official Spotify page reads: "She [Jackie] now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks.

© Getty Images Cruz is following in his mother's footsteps

"Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."

Meanwhile, Cruz appears to be taking after his famous mother Victoria who shot to fame as part of iconic girl group, The Spice Girls. The 19-year-old signed with a record label two years ago and has reportedly been working on songs with writer Ed Frewett, who has previously joined forces with the likes of The Wanted and Little Mix.

© Instagram / @jackie.apostel Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie has worn several of VB's designs

Victoria's seal of approval

Jackie appeared to receive VB's official seal of approval earlier this month, with the singer rocking one of Victoria's designs from her eponymous label.

In a post shared to Instagram, Cruz's girlfriend could be seen rocking a plunging cut-out lace dress complete with a low-rise waistline and ruched detailing. Paying tribute to the designer, she wrote in her caption: "Hot sauce and hotter outfits. Thank you for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."