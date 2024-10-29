Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' children interrupt famous mom ahead of big red carpet moment

Blake Lively is perfecting the art of motherhood on the go, balancing her life as a mom-of-four with her extremely packed schedule as an actress and entrepreneur.

The star, 37, made an appearance at the CFDA Awards in New York City the night of Monday, October 28, to support designer Michael Kors, who was honored during the event.

She wore a stunning white dress with a thigh-high slit from the Michael Kors Collection, accessorizing with some diamonds, a white blazer and, of course, a bouncy blow-dry styled with products from her own hair care line, Blake Brown Beauty.

Blake shared snippets on her Instagram Stories from the glam process for the night, capturing some of the make-up hacks her artist taught her when it came to her lip shape.

She also included a look at how her hair was styled out with before and after shots, and sweetly also shouted out her four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, although in this case, for constantly getting in the way.

First she posted a snap of herself with her wet hair in a bathrobe, writing: "BEFORE (Note: still daylight)," and then cut to the final result, with her golden brown locks sporting lush waves atop her white dress.

© Getty Images Blake attended the CFDA Awards on Monday night, although not before tending to her kids

"AFTER," she wrote, jokingly adding: "Note: now fully nighttime because I have 1000 children and had to stop 12x to do everything from heat Pop Tarts, to check out some air dry clay creations."

She continued: "Nothing better. Except eating them yourself and lying to your family that they were all sold out again," capturing a typical bustling night with a family-of-six. The couple will mostly spend time with their family in either their Manhattan loft or their Pound Ridge colonial in upstate New York.

Blake and Ryan are the proud parents of daughters James, nine, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, plus one-year-old baby son Olin, who will often accompany them on their many escapades.

© Instagram The actress captured the before-and-after effects of her glam process for the night out

The kids joined their parents recently in New Orleans to catch close family friend Taylor Swift perform, having caught several Eras Tour shows before as well, and also joined their dad for his special 48th birthday surprise.

For his big day last week, Blake surprised her husband with tickets to see & Juliet on Broadway, and the couple were joined by their three oldest children.

© Instagram She joked about tending to her "1000 children" while getting ready

After the show, they went backstage to greet the cast and pose for pictures with them, with them stopping to interact and mingle with them all as well. The night capped off with a sweet singalong of "Happy Birthday" for Ryan.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star's close friends shared birthday tributes as well, including Shawn Levy, who penned: "The movies are just the gravy. This brotherhood is the real gift. Happy birthday to a singular creative force, a truly good man, and the best buddy I could ever have," alongside several photos from the making of the MCU film.

© Getty Images The couple caught a performance of "& Juliet" with their three older children

His co-star and best friend Hugh Jackman instead shouted out his mother Tammy Reynolds in his birthday tribute, quipping: "On this day we celebrate Tammy… for delivering Ryan."