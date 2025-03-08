Blake Lively leaves fans in disbelief after outfit change at Another Simple Favor premiere

Blake Lively made sure she was the centre of attention at the Another Simple Favor premiere, wearing a pink pleather strapless gown that was unveiled after an outfit change.
The mom-of-four, who is currently in the middle of a bitter lawsuit with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, arrived in Austin for the premiere wearing what at first glance appeared to be a 1950s style dress with an A-line skirt with a long lining, and short sheer sleeves.
It had a collar and buttons that ran up from the waist.
But she then revealed that it was an overcoat, removing it to reveal the pink strapless gown with a black leather band embellishment and lace detailing at the hem.
Blake did take pictures with her co-star Anna Kendrick, who arrived earlier than Blake, and their director Paul Feig.
The first film followed Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) , a single mother running a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Blake), a rich and secretive PR director, who suddenly disappears.
The trailer for the sequel revealed how Emily walks back into Stephanie's life and invites her to the island of Capri for a wedding.
"You think I invited you because I want revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?" says Emily at one point in the trailer, when Stephanie questions her reappearance.
It Ends With Us was released in August 2024 and reports of discontent among the cast and crew began to circle in the weeks before.
Blake was also criticized online for her behavior during the press tour, accused of failing to talk about the domestic violence themes of the film, and instead using the opportunity to promote her hair brand.