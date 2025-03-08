Blake Lively leaves fans in disbelief after outfit change at Another Simple Favor premiere

Blake Lively made sure she was the centre of attention at the Another Simple Favor premiere, wearing a pink pleather strapless gown that was unveiled after an outfit change.

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via The mom-of-four, who is currently in the middle of a bitter lawsuit with her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni, arrived in Austin for the premiere wearing what at first glance appeared to be a 1950s style dress with an A-line skirt with a long lining, and short sheer sleeves. It had a collar and buttons that ran up from the waist.



© Getty Images But she then revealed that it was an overcoat, removing it to reveal the pink strapless gown with a black leather band embellishment and lace detailing at the hem.

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via Blake did take pictures with her co-star Anna Kendrick, who arrived earlier than Blake, and their director Paul Feig.







© Getty Images Another Simple Favor is a sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor, starring Anna and Blake, and directed by Paul.

The first film followed Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) , a single mother running a parenting vlog who befriends Emily (Blake), a rich and secretive PR director, who suddenly disappears.





© SXSW Conference & Festivals via The trailer for the sequel revealed how Emily walks back into Stephanie's life and invites her to the island of Capri for a wedding. "You think I invited you because I want revenge for stealing my life and taking my kid away from me? You think I want to make you pay?" says Emily at one point in the trailer, when Stephanie questions her reappearance.

Watch it below:

Trailer for Another Simple Favor

The premiere at South by Southwest is only Blake's second public appearance since she filed a lawsuit against Justin, accusing him of misconduct on the set of the film, sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation.

It Ends With Us was released in August 2024 and reports of discontent among the cast and crew began to circle in the weeks before.

© USW Blake and Justin both starred in It Ends With Us

Blake was also criticized online for her behavior during the press tour, accused of failing to talk about the domestic violence themes of the film, and instead using the opportunity to promote her hair brand.

In late December Blake filed the first lawsuit alongside a New York Times piece which claimed Justin, his production company Wayfarer, and several publicists had taken part in a smear campaign to "destroy" Blake and her reputation. Blake has also alleged that two female co-stars will also testify against Justin.

In response, Justin launched a counter lawsuit over reputational damages, and published a website containing correspondence between himself and Blake throughout the course of the production

He has denied all the accusations, and has published text messages and material that he alleges clear his name.