Blake Shelton teases new chapter with cryptic post — and fans have questions

Blake Shelton appears to be cooking something up — and fans have questions.

On Tuesday, March 11, the "Happy Anywhere" singer left fans "confused" as he shared a photo of a solid orange background to his Instagram, and changed his profile picture to the same thing.

Currently, the former The Voice judge is close to wrapping up his Friends & Heroes tour. He is typically based in his Oklahoma ranch, where he lives with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons.

Blake took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared just an orange square, almost identical to Frank Ocean's iconic cover for his 2012 hit album Channel Orange.

It didn't take long for fans to take to the comments section under the post and express their confusion, with one writing: "What is happening? I'm confused," as others followed suit with: "I think it's something to do with Florida. Possibly Orlando. Am I close?" and: "Ummm sir what's going on?!?!?!" as well as: "BLAKE WHAT IS THIS?"

Plus, another even teased: "Are you making fun of Trump's face?" referring to the president's perplexing signature fake tan.

As of Wednesday morning, Blake has yet to reveal the meaning of the post, which he also reposted to his Instagram Stories.

He is currently halfway through his tour, of which he already performed six shows, and will kick off the last six shows tomorrow, March 13, in Greenville, South Carolina.

© Gwen Stefani Blake recently celebrated his stepson's Apollo's 11th birthday

After that he has shows in North Charleston, SC, Atlanta, Georgia, Baltimore, Maryland, Uncasville, Connecticut, and State College, Pennsylvania.

© Instagram The singer and Gwen have been married since 2021

In another recent Instagram post reflecting on the tour so far, he shared: "I think most people don't realize until they get to the concert what the Friends & Heroes tour is," explaining how he has an opening act, but then has other performers come out intermittently throughout his own performance as well.

© Instagram He has six shows left of his tour

"It's non-stop hit songs one after the other," he continued, and added in his caption: "There's no other tour like this!!!!"

Blake was also recently revealed as a producer behind a new music competition show titled The Road, which will see fellow country singer Keith Urban give emerging artists a chance to be his opening act across several tour stops.