Blake Shelton opens up about spending time apart from Gwen Stefani while he's on the road

Blake Shelton has been waiting a long time to go back on the road, though excited as he is to be touring again, he can't help but miss his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The star is currently on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, alongside Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean, through which he has reenacted old-school country performances at dive bars and honky-tonks, and attendees even get to enjoy a working bar.

However, as much as he has been enjoying the partying and nostalgia, it isn't easy to be distanced from Gwen, who has stayed back in California.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight backstage at Birmingham, Alabama, he admitted of the current long-distance situation: "It's terrible."

What's more, it didn't help that California experienced some out of the ordinary stormy weather recently, and he said: "Right now, they're having bad storms back in California, and I hate not being there."

The singer endearingly added: "Not that anything bad is happening... but I know they're kind of freaked out and it'd be nice to be home."

Blake has one more month of touring, his last show being March 25

He explained that as much fun as he is having getting back on the road, he does always try to limit the length of the tour so he can spend as little time as possible away from Gwen and his stepsons, and in fact, it is exactly why he decided to step away from The Voice.

"I try to limit it as much as I can, because the whole reason I'm even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that's what I'm gonna do," he maintained.

The previous season of The Voice was the last the couple would ever do together

Blake, a founding judge of the hit singing competition, announced he would be departing the show after over ten years as a judge.

He is gearing up to premiere his very last season, the show's 23rd, on March 3rd, which also features judges Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan.

