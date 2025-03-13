Kate Hudson suffers double wardrobe malfunction as co-stars rush to help

Kate Hudson opted for fashion over practicality while gracing the stage at The Paley Center for Media in Midtown Manhattan – and it came back to bite her.

The 45-year-old attended a screening for her new Netflix series Running Point in New York City. Kate oozed chic in a plunging, sleeveless black gown that featured daring cutouts at the side. Although the floor-length dress chosen by Kate's stylist, Marc Eram, boasted a stunning silhouette, it wasn't without its risks.

Kate Hudson Suffers Two Wardrobe Malfunctions During On Stage Appearance The Running Point actress was supported by her co-stars

Three minutes into the Q&A, while responding to a serious question from moderator Samantha Barry, Kate experienced an awkward wardrobe malfunction when the left side of her dress unexpectedly came undone.

Samantha asked the actress about her role as an executive producer on the show. However, noticing that her dress had unfastened, Kate said: "Oooh!."

© Getty Kate opted for a risqué number

The star covered her modesty as she placed her left hand over her cleavage and burst into laughter.

Kate's co-stars Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, and Samantha rushed to her rescue as they stood in front of her to protect her from the 192-seat auditorium.

The Voice star said: "You didn't expect this!."

"It's a car accident back here!," added Justin.

Attempting to draw attention away from her embarrassment, Kate hilariously replied: "I did this on purpose."

"I got it. Just keep talking," said Justin, as he helped his co-star adjust her dress.

It seems Kate jinxed her own fate as she asked: "Oh I wonder how many times that's going to happen."

Later on in the interview, the same awkward situation occurred again. "Oop," said Kate.

Emerging from his seat once more to offer his aid, Justin replied: "It's getting boring at this point."

© Getty Images Kate looked sensational in a glittery gown

Aside from her regretful choice of outfit, Kate stunned for the occasion as her luscious blonde locks were left down with soft waves and styled into a side parting. The actress opted for soft glam makeup with a brown smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

The mother-of-three doesn't shy away from a scene-stealing number and it seems black is her choice of shade this season. Kate looked sensational in a glittery black gown from Taller Marmo during the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver.

The floor-length dress featured an asymmetrical neckline with one draped sleeve and a column silhouette. The skirt boasted tasseled fringing along the hemline while the entire garment was embellished with intricate sequins.