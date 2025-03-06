Kate Hudson wears 'night before the wedding' gown after revealing marriage plans with fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson joined her Running Point creator Mindy Kaling in conversation with Versha Sharma on Wednesday, promoting the new comedy series which just launched on Netflix.

Looking like an ethereal beauty for the occasion, Kate, 45, opted for a sheer slip dress complete with an elegant lace trip, a dainty bow on the neckline and mismatched silk panels.

The barely-pink dress, which embodied an air of bridal elegance, could be the perfect 'night before the wedding' gown had Kate not paired it with knee-high white boots. Looking divine in her killer heels, the mother-of-three added to her glamorous get-up by wearing her golden blonde hair down and loose in natural waves.

© Getty Kate Hudson and Mindy Kaling attend a special event for Netflix's 'Running Point'

As for makeup, the Bride Wars actress opted for a glowy beauty combo, sporting a peachy blush, fresh foundation and a soft bronze eye look.

Kate's bridal dress Kate's choice to wear a bridal-like ensemble comes shortly after the How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress opened up about her thoughts on marrying her fiancé of three years, Danny Fujikawa.

© Getty Images Kate looked beautiful in a sheer slip dress

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, Kate revealed her plans for the wedding - and they're remarkably similar to her mother, Goldie Hawn and her partner Kurt Russell.

"The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom," she explained, before agreeing with Drew that she likes the romantic idea of "getting engaged and staying engaged."

© Getty Images Kate and Danny have been engaged for three years, but have no plans to marry

She explained: "Well, I just don’t have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna get married and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party,' it’s the opposite. I’m like, 'OK, I have to plan it and then it’s gonna cost so much money' and it’s just a lot."

Kate's parents, who have been together since 1983, have never tied the knot despite getting engaged almost three decades ago. "I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell," Kate added. "They never signed the contract… They've been engaged since I was seven."

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo share a close relationship

Kate and Danny's relationship timeline

The Almost Famous actress — who is also known for her podcast with her brother Oliver Hudson — met actor and composer Danny through her best friends when she was just 23 years old, but the couple did not start dating until over a decade and a half later.

Marking their anniversary, Kate shared an insight into their meet-cute as she shared a romantic Instagram post. "The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder," Kate explained, referring to her pregnancy with her first child during her marriage to Chris Robinson.

© Getty Images Kate and Danny share one daughter together, while Kate has two sons from previous relationships

"[Danny's] step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!" she continued. "On our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible! Happy first date anniversary baby.

The duo announced their engagement on Kate's Instagram in September 2021 and showed off her $1 million engagement rings on Instagram and at the Met Gala later that day.