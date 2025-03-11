Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson reveals major disappointment involving son Wilder

Oliver Hudson had a simple vision for spending quality time with his son, Wilder, while they filmed together in Toronto on the 17-year-old's first acting job.

Yet The Cleaning Lady star admitted that their time together was far from perfect during iHeartRadio's Sibling Revelry podcast, which he hosts with his sister, Kate Hudson.

"I thought it was just going to be an experience, and we ended up [landing the parts]," Oliver said. "And I had this vision that we're going to move to Toronto together for six weeks and have just this incredibly bonding experience."

"I had this sort of fantasy," he continued, describing his vision for familial bonding. "I created this montage in my head…we're going to get this house. We're gonna light the fires because it's cold and wintry. We're gonna watch movies."

"I had this vision and we get here…the stairs door closes…my montage just got blown up. What happened to it?"

The father of three added that he realized Wilder was a city boy through and through, yet they still had a wonderful time.

"I thought, maybe moving to another country for a little bit, might you know, regress him a few years to where he wanted [me] to be a part of his day his life. But you know, he's still my little teenager."

The 48-year-old shared that seeing his son blossom in front of the camera was so special for him as a dad.

"I had an amazing time here with my son, Wilder, who had his first gig as an actor," he shared on the podcast. "It's amazing to watch him sort of grow and get better and better."

"You know, from the first half of this movie to the second half, his confidence levels just jumped. You know, he's becoming just easier in his skin. And it is a pretty special experience that I had with this boy."

Oliver, the son of veteran actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, then explained his frustration at the frequent nepo baby digs his son had received, reiterating that the teen still worked hard to secure the role.

"Of course, nepotism plays a part in this…nepotism exists across everything, every [expletive] industry," he said.

"Interestingly enough, with nepotism in our business, it can only go so far…Yes, can I get him the opportunity to get the job? Of course. Can I get him the audition to maybe get the job? Yes, but at the end of the day, he has to get it himself."

The star added that Wilder's set experience was priceless going into the industry, and he couldn't be prouder of his son.

"He's going to look back on if he chooses to be an actor for the rest of his life, and recognize how valuable it was and what an incredible experience it was," he said.

"But all in all, had an incredible time with this kid. Very proud of him, very very proud of him."

Oliver also shares his kids Bodhi and Rio with his wife of 18 years, Erinn Bartlett.