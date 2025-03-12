Kate Hudson’s daughter looks beyond her 6 years with luxe look in new photos

Kate Hudson's daughter, Rani, is quickly emerging as a young style mogul. The six-year-old undeniably takes after her mom with her natural flair for fashion as she debuted a bold and luxurious look in New York this week.

The Running Point actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a carousel of stunning snaps from her recent getaway to New York with her family. However, one particular image of Rani stole the spotlight.

Kate Hudson Reveals Family Move Driven By Daughter Rani The Running Point actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers

The snap depicted Kate's daughter smiling for the camera while standing in a café. Rani donned a cozy white fur jacket with a pair of burgundy pants for the outing.

© Instagram Rani exuded style in a fuzzy coat

Another adorable photograph captured a sweet moment the mother-and-daughter duo shared together in a restaurant. Rani sat on her mom’s lap, her face lighting up with a bright smile as she posed for the camera. Kate, equally delighted, gazed up at the ceiling with a joyful grin.

More snaps of Kate Hudson’s trendy daughter

© Getty Images Star-studded evening

© Instagram Trip to London

© Instagram Rani's growing height

© Instagram Modeling debut

© Instagram Sweet selfies

The duo twinned with matching sunglasses that rested stylishly on their heads. Rani looked cute in a navy knitted sweater adorned with frills on the collar while Kate opted for a simple white T-shirt as she debuted her fresh red manicure.

© Instagram Kate and Rani share a close bond

The family indulged in the city's delicious food spots as Kate included a slew of images of their dinner table decked with wagyu steaks, fresh noodles, and sweet treats. One photograph depicted Rani posing with her meal at the restaurant table. The six-year-old lifted her spoon and a piece of bread as she smiled for the camera.

Rani was the spitting image of her mom in a black, long-sleeved top adorned with white stitching. Kate's daughter styled her toasted almond locks into a middle parting and accessorized with two beaded necklaces.

© Instagram Rani posed with her food

Along with her family photos, Kate included a few fashionable solo shots that were taken while she promoted her new Netflix series, Running Point. The star opted for an ethereal number as she joined the show's creator Mindy Kaling for a conversation with Versha Sharma.

The sheer, pale-pink slip dress was adorned with intricate lace trim on the hemline, an elegant bow on the neckline, and mismatched silk panels. The garment was teamed with patent leather white boots and a dainty silver necklace.

© Getty Images Kate looked beautiful in a sheer slip dress

Rani also joined her mom for the 9th annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver last week. The outing came after Kate's appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers where she discussed her relationship with her daughter.

"Rani is like my great critic," she shared.

She continued: "She watches everything I do and she has something to say about it. On the set of Running Point she was always like, 'Now mommy, I don't know why you went to the desk like that?'. Well because, and she's blocking notes, that's the joke. And she's like 'but it's not funny'. And I was like, 'well mauve it'll be funny when you never see it'."