Jessica Simpson turns heads during return to stage after 15 year hiatus — see video

Jessica Simpson is back, having returned to the stage for the first time in 15 years. The mom-of-three appeared at South by Southwest in Austin on Wednesday March 12 where she performed her new tracks and covers.

"I am so excited and feeling very blessed to be here," Jessica said in a video before she took to the stage at the Recording Academy's Block Party.

Jessica Simpson returns to the stage after 15 year hiatus

Jessica wore a stunning chocolate brown leather mini skirt and a bustier paired with a tan jacket with long fringe detailing and knee-high boots.

Her hairstylist and close friend Ken Paves was there, and he shared several videos as well.

Jessica releases new single

Jessica recently released a new single 'Leave," which entered the US Top 40.

Amid her recent divorce from husband Eric Johnson, "Leave" includes lyrics that reference cheating and the demise of a marriage.

"What we had was magic / Now you’ve made it tragic / Giving her what you gave to me / Now the well that you drank from’s empty," she sings.

"Your weakness made me lonely / Unholy matrimony /Did you do to her what you did to me? / Was she on her knees?"

© Jamie McCarthy Eric and Jessica pictured in 2015, five years after their marrage

After her release, the 44-year-old noted that “Leave” was the final song she wrote on the EP and the hardest.

"Leave is a hard lyric for me to write,” Jessica shared with fans in a behind-the-scenes video from the recording session.

"It was tapping into some stuff that was scary to tap into. But I needed to get it out. After writing all the lyrics and the melodies I realized, 'Why would I want to show off?' There's so much power in being able to be subtle. And that's probably the best lesson I've had in this whole process, is that music is about communicating, not yelling at people."

Jessica and Eric's split

© ` Jessica poses with Eric and their three children, Birdie Mae, Ace Knute and Maxwell in 2020

During their marriage Jessica and Eric welcomed three children, Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five.

The 44-year-old confirmed their split in January.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," Jessica told People.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The pair after 4 years of engagement

© Getty Jessica met Eric in 2010

The couple met in 2010 through mutual friends, and their whirlwind romance led to an engagement just six months later.

They didn't tie the knot until 2014 and their eldest two played special roles at their wedding, with Maxwell as the flower girl and Ace the ring bearer, a moment Jessica had described as "perfectly magical".

© FilmMagic, Inc Jessica during 1999 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas

Jessica found fame in 1999 when her debut album was released, and she went on to also have an acting career.

She has also become successful businesswomen with her Jessica Simpson Collection available in Walmart and Macys.