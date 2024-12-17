Jessica Simpson sparks reaction as she shares update on new chapter in life

Both Jessica Simpson and her fans cannot wait for her new era in life.

The former reality star has been teasing a new chapter for quite some time, a return to music, and with the year coming to an end, it appears it's finally coming soon.

It has been a whopping 16 years since she last released a new album, Do You Know in 2008; she has since then largely focused on raising her family with husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014, and with whom she shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 12, and Birdie Mae, five, and son Ace Knute, 11.

This week Jessica took to Instagram and dropped yet another hint that her new music is coming soon, telling fans she can't wait for them to "hear the soundtrack of my soul."

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer posted a photo of herself in an eclectic music room, and she's sporting a white silk crop top and mini skirt set with fishnet tights and heeled cowboy boots, plus she has her signature blonde hair styled straight.

"I can't wait for y'all to hear the soundtrack of my soul," she wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over it.

"She seems healthy, happy, and free so maybe y'all should just applaud her for living authentically," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Just release it already, Jess!!!! I'm impatient! I can't wait to hear it!" and: "Can't wait," as well as: "So hyped for this new music! Can't wait to hear all the magic you've created in Nashville."

Though Jessica has been based in Los Angeles with her family for well over a decade, in recent months, she has been splitting her time between there and Nashville, where she is working on her new music.

Last year, the family started spending more time in the famed music city, and at the time, she opened up about testing out a potential move.

Speaking with E! News, she gave insight into their time in a rental home over the summer, admitting it was "a hilarious experience," before explaining: "I rent a home but I don't realize I need window coverings… I used thumbtacks to put these $40 curtains up so I don't wake up with the sun…"

Hectic as it might have been at times, and though the family hasn't committed to moving just yet, she did add: "Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time, you're so happy.'"

She further shared: "It's because I'm not on guard, I'm with a lot of like-minded people and it's not about the celebrity. It really is about the music and the heart and the conversation, and honestly just to have the music conversation again makes me so excited," hinting at a return to her music career.