Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart share heartbreak as they announce tragic family loss

Penny Lancaster has shared heartbreaking news about a devastating family loss with her followers on social media.

Penny, 52, who is married to music icon Rod Stewart, 80, took to Instagram to reveal that their much-loved dog, Bubbles, has sadly passed away.

Sharing her grief in an emotional post, Penny wrote: "Our fur baby Bubbles. I still think you left too soon, but I'm thankful for your time."

She added poignantly: "Heaven's lucky to have you and so was I."

The heartfelt words were written over an image showing a clear blue sky, along with a simple white heart emoji.

Fans rally around Penny

© Instagram Penny shared the emotional news with her fans

The sad announcement follows Penny’s previous revelation last week that Bubbles had been diagnosed with cancer. At the time, Penny described how devastated she was by the news.

Fans immediately offered messages of comfort, expressing their own grief and sympathy.

One follower wrote: "Sorry to hear about Bubbles. Cherish them as long as you can. I'd be lost without my three."

Another added: "Heaven's gained a precious angel. Sending love to you all."

A third follower shared their own experience, writing: "We lost our first dog Fleur at just 19 months, it was heartbreaking. Cherish every moment."

Bubbles' inseparable bond with family

Just days before the tragic update, Penny revealed the close bond Bubbles shared with the family's other dog, Lilly, adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Penny described how Battersea rescue dog Lilly was always by Bubbles' side, offering comfort during his illness. Both dogs, she added, rarely left her side, describing them as lifelong companions.

Rod Stewart shares heartbreak

© Shutterstock Sir Rod Stewart was very close to his beloved dog

Rod has previously expressed the deep bond he shares with the family's beloved pets. While Rod has not publicly commented following Penny's announcement, he has regularly shared pictures of their dogs and spoken fondly of their importance in their family life.

Rod and Penny have often posted about their dogs on social media, frequently sharing heartwarming family moments with their beloved pets.

Family life at home

© Getty Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster with his children Kimberley Stewart, Sean Stewart, Liam Stewart, Ruby Stewart and Renee Stewart at the Shrine Auditorium

The couple married in 2007 and share two children together, Alastair, 19, and Aiden, 14. The family frequently shares insights into their home life online.

Penny has previously spoken about how important family life is to both herself and Rod. She described her pets as an integral part of their family unit, emphasising their importance in daily life.

Supportive fans continue to share condolences

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shared a sweet photo of her dogs cuddled up by a stunning sash window

Following Penny’s emotional message, hundreds of fans flooded her social media comments with supportive messages. Many praised her openness about the grief of losing a beloved pet.

One wrote: "Dogs are part of the family, it's always heartbreaking. Sending love and strength."

Another simply stated: "Thinking of you all, it’s such a hard time."

The flood of messages shows the strength of the bond Penny has built with her followers through sharing candid moments of family life.

Rod and Penny’s enduring relationship

© Getty Images for FIREAID Penny looked gorgeous in her daring ensemble

Rod and Penny have regularly supported each other through difficult times, openly speaking about their strong marriage and family values. Fans have admired their resilience and genuine affection throughout their years together.

The tragic loss of their beloved dog has shown yet again the strength of their family bond. The couple's emotional honesty has been widely praised by their followers.

As messages of support continue to pour in, Penny and Rod clearly remain touched by the warmth shown by fans during this difficult time.