Rod Stewart shares incredible photo of Penny Lancaster in mini leather skirt

Sir Rod Stewart delighted his fans by sharing two stunning images of his wife Penny Lancaster to mark her birthday.

In the photos posted to his Instagram account, Rod appeared proud and happy alongside Penny, who looked effortlessly stylish.

Rod captioned the sweet tribute: "Happy birthday my dear wife. You have no idea how much I love and adore you!"

Penny wows fans with stylish mini skirt look

© Instagram Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

In the first image, Penny wore a chic leopard-print coat paired with a stylish black leather mini skirt. She finished the look with matching knee-high black leather boots, adding to the glamorous ensemble.

Rod complemented Penny's stylish appearance with his own distinctive look, sporting a zebra-patterned blazer, matching shirt, and his trademark messy hairstyle.

In the second image, Penny and Rod shared a sweet moment, smiling and clearly enjoying their time together backstage at one of his gigs.

Fans quick to compliment Penny's style

© Instagram Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart celebrate her birthday

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with compliments, praising Penny's chic and youthful look.

One follower wrote: "So great to see two people in love and loving life."

Another commented: "Happy birthday Penny you are beautiful inside and out."

A third fan added: "Fabulous Couple. Happy Birthday beautiful Penny... Have an Amazing day."

Penny and Rod face recent family heartbreak

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart make heartbreaking announcement

The birthday celebrations follow a difficult time for the couple, who recently shared some heartbreaking news with fans.

Earlier this month, Penny revealed that the family's beloved dog, Bubbles, had sadly passed away following a battle with cancer.

Sharing her grief on Instagram, Penny wrote: "Our fur baby Bubbles. I still think you left too soon, but I'm thankful for your time."

She continued poignantly: "Heaven's lucky to have you and so was I," accompanied by a white heart emoji over a clear blue sky.

Fans support Penny and Rod after sad news

© Getty Images for FIREAID Sir Rod Stewart wit his wife, Penny Lancaster

Following the emotional post about Bubbles, fans were quick to offer comfort to Penny and Rod.

One follower shared their sympathy: "Sorry to hear about Bubbles. Cherish them as long as you can. I'd be lost without my three."

Another offered their condolences, writing: "Heaven's gained a precious angel. Sending love to you all."

A third fan related their own experience, adding: "We lost our first dog Fleur at just 19 months, it was heartbreaking. Cherish every moment."

Rod and Penny's lasting bond

© Getty Images for FIREAID Penny looked gorgeous in her daring ensemble

Despite their recent family loss, Rod and Penny have remained strong, frequently showcasing their love for one another on social media.

The couple, who married in 2007, regularly share glimpses of their happy family life and have two sons together, Alastair and Aiden.

Their public tributes often spark delight from fans, who appreciate the couple’s openness and clear affection for each other.

Penny balances family and career

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart have been ambassadors for The King's Foundation

Penny, who is known for her appearances on Loose Women, continues to balance her busy television career with family life.

Rod has previously spoken fondly of Penny’s support, crediting her for being the "rock" behind his continued success both personally and professionally.

Fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see the couple celebrating joyful moments after their recent sadness.