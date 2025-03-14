Michelle Keegan's £15,000 birth story at luxury royal hospital

Michelle Keegan announced this week that she had welcomed her daughter, Palma, into the world with her husband, Mark Wright.

The stylish Fool Me Once star, 37, reportedly gave birth to her daughter at the fancy Portland Hospital, in London, known to have hosted some famous (and fancy) births.

WATCH: Michelle and Mark's baby joy

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of York and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have left their royal sparkle on the maternity ward. Other celebrity names that have stayed there include Victoria Beckham, Molly-Mae Hague, and Jools Oliver.

Now entering the parenthood era, Michelle and Mark are reported to be choosing to focus on their new life privately in their so-called 'love bubble.'

© Shutterstock Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are focusing on parenthood

So what better way for the couple to enter this new chapter than in a luxury hospital…

Why do celebs choose The Portland Hospital?

For a high price (of course), guests are given their own en-suite with 24/7 service from midwives and nursery nurses, as well as lounge areas in pricier suites.

Complimentary touches included are Molton Brown toiletries and four-poster cots - already a world away from an ordinary hospital room.

Elsewhere, there are nurseries for newborns where mothers can check in their babies for the night to catch some rest.

Mums are presented with a celebratory meal after giving birth, typically including afternoon tea, lobsters, oysters, foie gras, and obviously, champagne.

Before leaving, mums are given a goodie bag including toys, champagne, and an invite to a professional mum and baby photoshoot.

© HCA Healthcare UK The suites come decorated with toiletries

Furniture-wise, babies have Moses baskets up to £3,500 reportedly designed by luxury furniture brand Dragons of Walton Street.

The cost?

© Getty Images There are different priced packages avaliable

On the Portland Hospital website, the cheapest consultation-led consultations start from £7,995 including all the mentioned luxuries. Plus, postnatal physiotherapy, a one-night stay for both mother and partner, afternoon tea and breakfast daily, and midwife care throughout. Theatre fees, however, aren't included.

The most expensive consultant-led birth package costs £9,495, for an emergency C-section.

Michelle's baby joy

The couple posted a joint Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, sharing a glimpse of her newborn, dressed in a cute crochet set.

The former Coronation Street star captioned the post: ''Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25.''

© Instagram / @michkeegan Mark and Michelle released the first photograph of their daughter Palma

Michelle’s mum, Carol, quickly commented underneath: ''We are in love with you beautiful baby girl thank you Michelle and Mark for this wonderful gift X.''

The couple now are in a 'love bubble' with their newborn daughter, as reported by The Mirror.

Unique name

It’s believed that the couple called their daughter Palma because they frequently holiday there in Majorca, where Mark also owns an apartment.

It wasn’t just her birth that was done in style. Michelle had her pregnancy reveal shot in Majorca (again, another clue to the name Palma)

When announcing her pregnancy in December 2024, Michelle posted a gorgeous Instagram on the beachfront with Mark, showing off her bump in a beachy fit.

Michelle starred in Netflix series, Fool Me Once in 2024

The photo attracted more than one million Instagram likes. Plus, many congratulatory messages from celebrity friends including Vicky Pattison and Rochelle Humes.

While the pair may not be committing to any upcoming work projects, Michelle and Mark are sure to be brilliant parents and we can't wait to see their next chapter unfold.