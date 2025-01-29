Jennifer Lawrence shows off blossoming baby bump during romantic outing with husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is definitely radiating with a pregnancy glow as the actress enjoyed a romantic stroll with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Tuesday.

When it comes to chic maternity-wear, the 34-year-old has become somewhat of a connoisseur. Jennifer donned a bump-skimming navy plaid shirt with a pair of ivory cashmere pants. The mom-to-be layered up for the chilly weather with a stylish brown trench coat and an ivory scarf adorned with purple floral embroidery.

The Hunger Games star opted for casual comfort in a pair of coveted New Balance sneakers. The white shoes, which are a collaboration with the fashion label Aime Leon Dore, feature green and yellow bold accents.

Jennifer went makeup-free for the outing as she completed her look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses. The star's luscious blond locks were swept back into an effortless braid while her bangs framed her face.

© Diamond / BACKGRID Jennifer Lawrence exuded chic in a cozy ensemble

Meanwhile, Cooke opted for an equally laid back ensemble as he donned a longline navy windbreaker and a pair of black velour sweat pants. The art dealer teamed his simple look with a pair of black and white Vans sneakers.

The couple, who tied the knot at the Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island back in 2019, are expecting their second child together. The pair already share a two-year-old son named Cy, who is kept out of the spotlight.

The sweet news was confirmed via Jennifer's rep to Vogue back in October after the Oscar-winning actress was spotted out and about in Los Angeles with a visible baby bump.

© Diamond / BACKGRID The couple enjoyed a leisurely stroll in a park after running errands

The star previously opened up to Interview Magazine about the invasion of privacy she experienced from paparazzi during her pregnancy. She said: "I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi'd, and I was just like, "How the [expletive] am I not going to lose it on these guys when they're taking a picture of my baby?."

She added: "Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I'm anxious before I leave the house, or I'm angry when we're outside, that's going to impact him.

"So it's actually done the opposite, where I've gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed, because I don't have a choice."

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence showed off her blossoming bump

During an interview with Vogue in 2022, Jennifer shared her delight of becoming a mother for the first time. "I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing," she said.

Jennifer revealed that the birth of her son "felt like my whole life had started over".