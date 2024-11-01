Saoirse Ronan shares rare glimpse into down-to-earth home life with Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan has given fans a rare insight into her marriage with her actor husband Jack Lowden.

The Hollywood stars, who tied the knot this summer after six years together, are known for their private and down-to-earth approach to fame, and have kept much of their life together under wraps.

© Getty Images Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have been together for six years

"We've been together a long time, and we've had a really busy year with work," Saoirse told Ryan Tubridy Show on Virgin Radio UK on Wednesday.

The couple, who first met during the filming of Mary Queen of Scots, delighted fans when they revealed they had married in a private ceremony in Edinburgh this July. Since then, they’ve found a rhythm balancing their professional projects with quiet moments at home.

Saoirse noted that this balance has strengthened their bond. Prior to marrying, the pair collaborated as producers on The Outrun, a screen adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s sobriety memoir, in which Saoirse stars.

© Instagram Jack recently shared this rare photo of wife Saoirse

The project is generating early Oscar buzz for the four-time Oscar-nominated Irish actress and has become a significant shared passion.

"We have the Outrun out as well, which is a movie that we produced together," she continued. "That's kind of our baby right now. So we're putting a lot of time and our energy into that and we're incredibly proud and excited about the reception is has gotten.

"It's still in the cinemas now as well for anyone who wants to go and see it. Again, I would really urge anyone to take the time out to go and see it in the cinema. And yeah, we're doing great – he's doing the washing right now."

On working with him on Outrun, Saoirse also recently told USA Today: "Jack is a lot calmer than I am. He's my voice of reason. But as a duo, we've both been on film sets our whole lives, so we have an appreciation of what we're asking actors to do. We always want them to feel safe."

As for future collaborations, Saoirse, 30, hopes the couple will work together on more projects, including possibly on stage - a venture Jack, 34, was initially hesitant about.

© Alamy The pair met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots

"Jack didn't want to for a long time, but I've now convinced him it's a great idea," she added. "I'd love to do something together on stage." Meanwhile, Jack had nothing but lovely things to say about working with wife Saoirse, whom he affectionately refers to as "Sersh".

He recently told the Guardian: "I read The Outrun in lockdown and just turned to Sersh and said, 'You've got to play this part.' We were both producers, as well as Sersh being in it. It was the most amazing experience – in particular, to watch her in that role. She's utterly phenomenal. But then the madness of making an independent film is just… great fun and terrifying.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The star is a four-time Oscar-nominated actress

"It's a miracle any of them ever get made. We would love to produce more stuff, but we're taking a beat at the moment, because acting is getting in the way."

Asked whether it is "difficult" to be in a relationship with a fellow actor, Jack replied: "No, being with an actor is wonderful, because we understand each other. We're quite odd people, actors. We're strange animals. So it just makes complete sense, and I understand why there are loads of other actors with actors…

"And it's really useful for running lines, rather than with, like, your mum. Is it hard to maintain privacy? I don't know. I think I've been very lucky in that I've had quite a slow-building kind of career, and I've been allowed to grow up and get things wrong. I can't imagine what it must be like, if you're 18, 19 and you're in a huge show and all of a sudden everybody wants to know everything about you."