Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden's low-key private life at £2.5m London townhouse

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden are swiftly becoming a fan-favourite couple.

Thanks to Jack's successful TV career in the multiple award-winning Apple TV+ show, Slow Horses, and Saoirse's glittering career on the big screen in Oscar-nominated films like Little Women and Ladybird, both have become household names.

But when they're not busy working hard, they tend to live a low-key life between their two homes in Cork, Ireland and London.

The pair, who began dating after meeting on the set of the film Mary Queen of Scots and wed in a private ceremony in July this year, live in a stunning townhouse said to be worth £2.5 million where they reside with their dog, Fran.

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock The stars met on the set of Mary Queen of Scots

Meanwhile, Saoirse, 30, and Jack, 34, also own property in Cork after purchasing a home there in 2020.

The couple don't speak about each other much publicly, instead choosing to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Here's what we know about their low-key life in London and what they've said about their romance.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden's London townhouse

Saoirse and Jack bought a home in Islington, North London, thought to be worth around the £2.5m mark. It was reported they had bought the home in February 2023.

At the time, MailOnline reported that the Little Women actress had fallen in love with the area while playing Lady Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre.

© Instagram Jack Lowden shared this rare photo of wife Saoirse Ronan walking in London

The property is a three-bedroom Victorian end-of-terrace home and offers the perfect base for when the stars' work brings them to the English capital.

Saoirse is not on social media, and Jack only posts on his Instagram on the odd occasion, so we haven't seen much of their home or private life.

© Instagram Saoirse Ronan out walking their dog in a photo shared by Jack Lowden

However, he did share a photo of his wife carrying two bags and a bunch of flowers as they walked through the streets of London. Their dog was also seen walking with them on a lead.

According to reports, the Mary Queen of Scots star was previously renting a home in Notting Hill, West London, before she and Jack laid down more solid roots by buying a home in Islington.

© Shutterstock Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

What Saoirse and Jack have said about each other

Saoirse and Jack prefer to keep their love life to themselves and so often don't discuss each other in private, but they have occasionally shared a comment or two about their romance.

Speaking recently with USA Today, the 30-year-old said that she never expected to find a partner before meeting Jack in the industry: "I feel like I'm part of a group, which I never thought I would have. I used to think, 'You'll never have friends. You'll never have a partner.' I was so in my own world, in a lot of ways.

"So now, to feel like I've got a very rich personal and social life – it's so precious to me."

Saoirse also spoke about her and Jack's joint project, The Outrun, which they produced together and which Saoirse is starring in. "We have the Outrun out as well, which is a movie that we produced together.

"That's kind of our baby right now. So we're putting a lot of time and our energy into that and we're incredibly proud and excited about the reception is has gotten.

© Getty Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

"Again, I would really urge anyone to take the time out to go and see it in the cinema. And yeah, we're doing great – he's doing the washing right now."

Meanwhile, Jack told The i in an interview last year that he was full of admiration for his now-wife. "My first love is actors. And when you're given a Ferrari like her, it's all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off. Don't make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It's a dreadful analogy but they're like gold dust, good actors."