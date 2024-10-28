Jack Lowden shares rare snapshot of wife Saoirse Ronan after being praised for silencing Graham Norton guests

Saoirse Ronan went viral over the weekend following her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where she captivated audiences with a sharp, well-timed reality check that left her fellow guests speechless.

The 30-year-old Irish-American actress brought the all-male panel - which included Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Eddie Redmayne and host Graham Norton - to a stunned silence when she stepped in during a lighthearted discussion about self-defence. Watch the clip below...

WATCH: Saoirse Ronan silences Graham Norton guests with honest remark in viral video

Her quick, incisive comment cut through the banter, catching both the guests and the audience off guard and sparking an outpouring of praise online for her wit and confidence.

After the short clip went viral on social media and the outpour of love, Saoirse's husband - actor Jack Lowden - took to his Instagram page to share a rare snapshot of the actress running errands.

The candid photograph gave an intimate insight into the couple's weekend, which saw them picking up fresh flowers during a low-key walk with their pet dog.

© Instagram Jack Lowden shared this rare photo of wife Saoirse Ronan over the weekend

Although the image came with no caption, fans flocked to the comments section to praise Saoirse. "Truly appreciated her comments about women and girls on Graham Norton," wrote one follower, while another added: "Love and appreciate what she said on Graham Norton."

A third post read: "A perfect comment on Graham Norton about how women and girls feel about their safety. Please say thank you from a mum and her three girls."

© Alamy Saoirse Ronan appeared on The Graham Norton Show alongside Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal and Eddie Redmayne

A fourth person remarked: "There she goes - next year's Oscar winner. Absolute legend o' a woman." Another comment read: "Love her for what she said on Graham Norton. Thank you, Saoirse."

During the appearance on the BBC chat show on Friday, The Day of the Jackal actor Eddie recounted being told to use his phone as a weapon while learning self-defence. Unimpressed, actor Paul laughed off the idea and said: "Who is actually going to think about that?"

© Getty Images Saoirse is married to actor Jack Lowden

But Saoirse was quick to respond with: "That's what girls have to think about all the time." The blunt remark was met with a huge round of applause from the audience.

The actress was on the show to speak about her experience filming Sir Steve McQueen’s Blitz, set during the Second World War. "It is huge," she said.

"So much of the sets were handmade with no real special effect. There was a lot of money pumped into it, and rightly so. The whole thing is very impressive, and it felt so real." She added: "It's probably the biggest movie I've ever been in."

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The actress is set to star in Sir Steve McQueen's Blitz

Outside of her acting career, Saoirse has recently embarked on a new chapter - marriage. She began dating Slow Horses star Jack in 2018, and the couple exchanged vows in Jack's native Scotland this July.

The lovebirds, who are notoriously private, are yet to share photos from their big day.