Saoirse Ronan and husband Jack Lowden make ultra-rare appearance at star-studded event

Actress Saoirse Ronan and her husband Jack Lowden made an incredibly rare joint appearance on Sunday evening at the 27th British Independent Film Awards.

While the pair tend to remain out of the spotlight, the happy couple, who tied the knot in July this year, were all smiles as they lit up the red carpet in their finery.

© Getty Images The pair were all smiles at the 27th British Independent Film Awards in London

For the glitzy occasion, the Outrun actress, 30, looked beautiful in a navy blue woven dress complete with a high neckline, a dropped waistline and sheer, cape sleeves. She wore her blonde locks in a sleek bun and highlighted her features with a radiant palette of matte makeup.

Slow Horses star Jack, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a matching black shirt. The 34-year-old accessorised with a pearl-encrusted brooch and slipped on a pair of smart dress shoes.

© Getty Images The actress looked beautiful in blue

The pair were joined on the red carpet by a fleet of famous faces including the likes of Ellie Bamber, Alicia Vikander and her husband Michael Fassbender, and Happy Valley actor, James Norton.

During the event, Saoirse and Jack sweetly posed for photographs together as they braved the spotlight. They appeared in their element, with Jack wrapping a loving arm around his wife on several occasions.

© Getty Images Jack and Saoirse wed in July

The pair began dating after meeting on the set of the 2018 film Mary Queen of Scots. They married in a private ceremony last July and currently live in Islington, London, where they own a stunning townhouse complete with three bedrooms.

They also own a property in Cork, Ireland, which Saoirse purchased back in 2020. According to the report filed to Cork Council, the Little Women actress is looking to knock down her two-bed cottage in Ballydehob and build a new home with stunning views of Roaringwater Bay.

While the couple tend to keep details surrounding their relationship relatively private, they've occasionally spoken about their life together behind the scenes.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Saoirse made a quip about her husband Jack and his reluctance to partake in karaoke.

© Shutterstock Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in September

"I've been desperate for myself and my husband Jack to do a cheesy karaoke duet," she shared.

"It's "Shallow" from A Star is Born. I want him to be my Bradley [Cooper], and I'll be his [Lady] Gaga. And he won't do it.

"He hasn't committed," she continued, before jokingly adding: "And I'm sort of like, well, what's marriage for? You know what I mean? What are we doing here?"