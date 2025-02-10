Tom Cruise's surprise appearance gets support from very private son Connor

Super Bowl LIX ended with a surprise victory for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9, defeating defending champions Kansas City Chiefs and stopping them from their threepeat.

However, beyond the nail biter of a game, Super Bowl 2025 was all about its star power, from Taylor Swift's many reactions from the bleachers, to the opening hype ups from Jon Hamm and Bradley Cooper.

The game kicked off in the most star-studded way possible, though, with a pre-recorded video montage of clips and interviews with the players, narrated by none other than Tom Cruise. Watch it below…

WATCH: Tom Cruise in his surprise appearance for Super Bowl LIX

The star, 62, appeared in a grandiose trailer for the game that emphasized the gravity of the Chiefs' win and the redemption that an Eagles win would imply.

The video was shared on social media soon after and began racking up the likes from fans of the actor and football fans alike, and just minutes after posting, one of the likes came from Tom's son, Connor Cruise. Tom adopted Connor and his older sister Bella with ex-wife Nicole Kidman.

Connor, 30, leads a private life away from the spotlight, although has a public social media account he mainly uses to promote his business, Connor Meat Shack, or share photos from his travels and golfing. Connor did make a quiet appearance in London at the premiere of the previous Mission: Impossible film to support his dad.

© Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock Connor was one of the first people to like his dad's Super Bowl post on Instagram

The Super Bowl spot came at the same time as the premiere of the newest official trailer for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the final installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

"I need you to trust me — one last time," he says in the action-packed clip, in which he appears as agent Ethan Hunt for the final time, although he has teased a continuation of the franchise in new ways.

© Instagram The 30-year-old rarely shares insights into deeper aspects of his private life

The Final Reckoning, the eighth film in the franchise and the direct sequel to 2023's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, will be released in theaters this summer, May 23, 2025.

Tom and director Christopher McQuarrie spoke with Empire about capturing some of the actor's death defying stunts on screen once again, including this installment's marquee stunt, Tom clinging to the wing of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane while it flies thousands of feet above the ground.

© Getty Images Tom shares Connor and his older sister Bella with ex-wife Nicole Kidman

"There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain," the director told the publication. "There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."

The Jerry Mauire actor himself added: "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

© Getty Images Tom will next appear in "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning," teased as the final film in the series

"I truly want to puke thinking about the stress," Christopher confessed, teasing that the coming film will end with a bang. "It was intense."