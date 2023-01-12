Ana De Armas' famous ex-husband - all we know The star rarely speaks of her former marriage

Ana De Armas made waves last year for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the movie, Blonde, but behind the scenes, her real life is intriguing too.

The actress was married for two years to fellow Spanish actor and model, Marc Clotet, several years before she began dating Ben Affleck.

Ana and Marc looked picture perfect as they walked down the aisle in an intimate ceremony in Costa Brava.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ana De Armas stars in steamy movie with Ben Affleck

The pair's love didn't last though, and they were only married for two years from 2011-2013 before they divorced.

At the time, Marc insisted it was amicable and confirmed their split to Diez Minutos while attending the 2013 Goya Awards. During the interview, the star added: "We are still friends," and are believed to still be.

MOST READ: Everything Miranda Lambert has said about having a baby

POPULAR: Ana De Armas' unique dress sparks debate at Golden Globes

Marc has a celebrated acting career and became a household name for his appearances in numerous soap operas in his home country before making the transition to film.

Ana and Marc were married for two years

He also starred in the Netflix series, Hockey Games, and was delighted to make the move to US productions.

Ana went on to date Ben - who is now married to Jennifer Lopez - in 2020, while Marc has two children with his partner, Natalie Sanchez.

POPULAR: Today Show reveal big shake-up on the 4th Hour with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

MOST READ: Mark Harmon quit his job after this life-changing moment

The Knives Out star recently opened up about her ill-fated romance with Ben when she said the "dangerous attention" became too much for her.

Ana said the attention her romance with Ben Affleck drew was too much

Ana left Los Angeles and said she's much happier with a life further away from the spotlight, outside of work.

"It became a little bit too much," she told Elle. "There’s no escape. There’s no way out. That’s one of the reasons why I left L.A. It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious."

Ana wowed at the Golden Globes this year

Ana received rave reviews for Blonde and opened up with Today Show's Willie Geist,to look back on the first time that she transformed herself into Marilyn, and how emotional it made her.

"I don't even know how to describe it," she said. "It was like… everyone in the room started crying, I can tell you that."

Speaking of how draining the filming process often was, she said: "I was her for nine weeks. And I can tell you, it was exhausting. I just cannot imagine what it was like to be her for 36 years."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.