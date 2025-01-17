Nicole Kidman's son with Tom Cruise marks huge life milestone amid big year for blended family

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's son Connor Cruise ushered in his milestone 30th birthday on Friday. The actor and DJ has been busy embarking on a breathtaking tour around South Africa with his friends and indulging in his secret passion – golf.

© Instagram Connor is a massive golf fan

Despite his star-studded parents, Connor leads a quiet life away from the limelight and resides within a Scientology community in Clearwater, Florida. The Mission Impossible star's son often shares snaps of his weekend hobbies like deep-sea-fishing, while running his successful BBQ business, Connor's Meatshack. The business specializes in wagyu, brisket, burgers, chicken, and ribs on chars, flats, and smokers.

Last week, Connor delighted his followers with a slew of stunning snaps from his travels. One particular photo depicted a golf course situated on picturesque landscape located in Drakensberg, a part of the Great Escarpment that lies on the border between South Africa and Lesotho.

© Instagram Connor Cruise shares a glimpse of his golfing trip in South Africa, posted on Instagram Stories

Connor's relationship with his parents

The Babygirl actress adopted Connor with her then-husband Tom Cruise during the 1990s, however it now seems the 30-year-old only shares a close relationship with father. Connor and his sister, Bella, 32, have not been publicly seen with Nicole since 2007 amid strained relations.

It seems Connor remains close with his father as he was spotted attending the premiere of Mission Impossible's latest instalment in New York in the summer of 2023. Connor was photographed alongside his aunt, Tom's sister Lee, as they arrived at AMC in Times Square. The then 28-year-old closely followed behind his father as he donned a casual pair of blue trousers and a grey polo shirt. The father-son duo also enjoy attending sporting events together, including NBA games and Formula 1.

© Backgrid Tom Cruise's sister Lee and his son Connor followed the actor closely behind

Connor shares a strong relationship with his sister Bella despite the distance between them. The 32-year-old, who works as an artist, resides in London with her husband Max Parker. However, it seems Bella has a closer relationship with their mother, Nicole, as she actively follows the star on social media as well as her half-sister Sunday Rose.

A milestone year for the family

Sunday Rose was spotted alongside her famous mother last week as the 16-year-old has begun to carve her way into the limelight. The duo attended W Magazine’s exclusive party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday. The eldest daughter of Nicole and Keith Urban stole the show in a chic blue co-ord paired with opaque tights, while Nicole sported a royal blue blouse and oversized blazer.

Connor and Sunday Rose aren't the only family members celebrating huge milestone this year as Tom's daughter, Suri Cruise, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes, embarked on her college journey. The 18-year-old studies fashion at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

Nicole and Tom in the 2000s

The milestone birthday comes after an iconic photograph of Nicole and Tom went viral on social media earlier this week. The snap was taken at a Vanity Fair Oscar Party in West Hollywood in 2000 and depicts the Australian actress taking a drag on a cigarette inside the restaurant Morton's. Tom can be seen looking in awe at his then partner, with the pair both oozing glamor.

© Getty Images Nicole wore Dior Haute Couture

Nicole looked sensational as she donned a Dior Haute Couture gold lamé gown by John Galliano. The jaw-dropping dress featured cascading metallic ruffles and was paired with matching gold fingerless mesh gloves. The ruby-encrusted gloves and the 17th-century gold and pearl drop earrings were part of Nicola's personal collection.