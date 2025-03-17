Rod Stewart celebrates MORE baby joy with Penny Lancaster

Rod Stewart is a father to eight children, but he is set to celebrate some exciting news with his wife Penny Lancaster as his family is set to expand.

The 'Maggie May' singer shares Sarah with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffez, Kimberly and Sean with his ex-wife Alana Stewart, Ruby with his ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, Renee and Liam with his ex-wife Rachel Hunter, and Alastair and Aiden with his current wife Penny.

Several of his kids have become parents themselves, including Kimberly who is giving her daughter Delilah a baby brother.

"Baby boy coming soon," Kimberly captioned a photoshoot she shared on Instagram, cradling her blossoming baby bump in a fitted floral dress. She posed in a sprawling garden with concrete benches, rustic brick walls and colourful flowers.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster share sons Alastair and Aiden

Penny was quick to share her congratulations to her stepdaughter, resharing the post on her Instagram Stories alongside the message: "So happy for you becoming a mother again."

© Dave Benett Kimberly is a businesswoman and actress

Lost Lake actress Kimberly shares Delilah with actor Benicio Del Toro. She set up her own organising and curation company The Realm after organising her dad's Palm Beach home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She described his kitchen as "chaos" and said the feedback from her post on Instagram helped spark the idea "that I needed to reorganize closets professionally."

However, she will likely be taking a break from her business when she gives birth to her second child.

Rod's children

© Getty The singer is a father to eight children

Rod has previously gushed about his eight children, telling People in 2021 that seeing them all smile "makes me happiest."

Commenting on his lenient parenting approach, he added to Haute Living in 2023: "I don’t think I’m as strict with my kids as my mom and dad – especially my dad – were.

"I’m very lenient with them. None have gotten into any serious trouble. A couple dabbled with drugs, but that’s all done now. I’m very proud of them all."