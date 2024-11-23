Taylor Swift shares excitement on baby news following boyfriend Travis Kelce opening up on fatherhood

It's clear Taylor Swift couldn't be happier as the latest Kelce baby news was announced on Friday.

The pop megastar showed her support for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, as they announced to the world via Instagram that they are expecting their fourth child together.

Kylie posted a picture of the three girls that she shares with Jason - Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three and Bennett, 20 months - all wearing matching "big sister" sweaters.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," she wrote in the caption, referencing Wyatt holding her hands over her ears and Bennett in tears, while Elliotte grinned widely.

"At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!" she quipped. Taylor showed her excitement for Jason and Kylie by liking the post, causing fans to jump to the comments and refer to her as "Aunty Tay".

"Aunt tay to be once again," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Auntie tay!!!! congrats jason & kylie".

© Instagram Kylie Kelce announced the happy news via Instagram

Taylor began dating NFL superstar Travis in September 2023, and the pair have been inseparable since. The 34-year-old can be seen frequenting Travis' games in showstopping outfits, while the podcast host loves to dance up a storm in the VIP tent at Taylor's Eras Tour Show.

Her social media support comes just days after Travis opened up about fatherhood in an appearance on Prime Video's Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

When a guest told him that having kids makes you "wiser", he reacted excitedly.

© Getty Images Taylor liked Kylie's post in support of their happy baby news

"Is that what happens when you have kids? You get smarter? Man, that's all I had to do to become brilliant?" he joked.

The guest quipped, "Just have a baby," spurring the audience to cheer. For their part, Jason and Kylie Kelce couldn't be happier for the A-list couple.

"Ultimately, if Trav is happy, we're happy," Kylie said in an April interview on the Today show. "We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It's such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field."

© Patrick Smith Jason will welcome his fourth daughter with Kylie

The mom of three called Taylor and Travis' romance "amazing"; Jason also frequents the Eras Tour, leading to him becoming a fan-favorite with the Swifties.

While the couple have yet to comment on their future plans together, Taylor is wrapping up her record-breaking tour on December 8 in Vancouver and will likely take time off from her grueling schedule to be with her boyfriend.

"This is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is gonna end in December. Like, that's it," the "Blank Space" singer said onstage in June.

© John Medina Taylor's record-breaking tour will come to an end on December 8

She went on to name the experience as the "most exhausting, all-encompassing but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life, this tour, these moments with you."

Taylor continued to quip that the Eras Tour had "become my entire life" and "taken over everything," as she tried "to think of clever acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear" during her show.