Inside Jaime King's battle as famous ex-husband gains custody of Taylor Swift's godson

Jamie King and her ex- husband Kyle Newman are currently involved in a lengthy custody battle over their two sons, James Knight, and Leo Thames.

According to People, the judge declared on Monday that the Fanboys director would be granted sole physical custody of the children. Despite the former couple sharing legal custody of their sons, Kyle will have tie-breaking authority over legal custody, with James and Leo primarily residing with their father.

It was also announced that the actress will undergo supervision when visiting her sons three times a week in scheduled hour blocks. These approved supervisors include Jamie's mother, sister, and brother-in-law.

The ruling factored in that the star has not yet completed the required 6-month drug and alcohol program. The course includes weekly testing, aftercare, and a two-step program that features a 26-week parenting schedule, individual counselling, and conjoint counselling with children.

© Getty Images Jaime King and Taylor Swift are good friends

Taylor Swift was named godmother to her close pal's son Leo back in March 2015.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2007 with a ceremony at Greystone Park and Manor in Los Angeles. However, Jamie filed for divorce in May 2020 along with a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion regarding child custody and visitation.

In the same documents, the actress revealed that her former partner staged an "intervention" at their home in January 2020 after sharing that she was undergoing addiction problems to their close family.

© Getty Images The former couple are involved in a custody battle

The pair's custody battle has been going on since April last year when Jamie filed an emergency request to edit their spousal and child support agreement that was drawn up in April 2022. According to People, the court documents alleged that the actress lacked "the ability to pay the support".

In response, Kyle said his ex-wife had "been out of compliance with the court’s child and spousal support orders for well over a year." The filmmaker also labelled his former partner "a chronic drug addict and alcoholic who refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment for such problem."

© Getty Images Jamie and Kyle share two sons

Kyle claimed that Jamie used drugs during her pregnancy with Leo after it was revealed during a 20-week prenatal appointment. In his declaration, he said: "Our unborn child was also addicted due to her continued drug use."

"We found out at that same appointment that Leo Thames had a congenital heart defect and would need surgery to survive as soon as he was born.

"I was devastated."