Jaime King gets real about being a working Hollywood mother - exclusive Moms truly do have to do it all

Jaime King has been racing through project after project, working on Netflix's Black Summer, starting production on a new film called Lady, and jump-starting her own production studio.

MORE: Jaime King announces second pregnancy using sweet snap of son

But her most important role is as a mom to her two sons, Leo and James. Chatting exclusively with HELLO!, Jaime gave us a rare insight into motherhood, saying, "What I love with my kids is that they have no interest in fame or watching what I do."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jaime King in Black Summer

"They want to create for themselves," she added. "Most people don't know how many hours Hollywood moms work, 15-16 a day. And it's like I've raised my kids on set."

MORE: Taylor Swift hosts star-studded baby shower for Jaime King

"When I come home, there's no time to get out of character, it's straight into being a mom, making them dinner, cleaning up their toys," she said. "And during COVID, they weren't allowed to be on set, but they could come with me. And we got really creative."

Jaime shares a tight-knit bond with her two sons, Leo and James

In the midst of parenthood, Jaime recently saw the release of her film Out of Death, starring opposite Bruce Willis. "We shot it in Puerto Rico over seven days basically because of COVID protocols, so it became a very, very intense experience," she said.

Talking about her co-star, she gushed, "I've known Bruce for a long time. And, I mean, he's iconic! He's one of the greatest actors of all time. To work with a legend like that, it's always surreal."

MORE: Taylor Swift meets newborn godson - as proud mum Jaime King looks on

She also talked about how she was looking forward to seeing change in the film industry, especially post-pandemic. "I think COVID will add some thoughtfulness and mindfulness to the film industry," she said.

"And I'm really excited that we're actually changing the landscape in terms of telling stories from a much more diverse outlook. And we're finally taking some accountability for the lack of that."

Jaime and Bruce in a scene from Out of Death

Accountability has been a big part of Jaime's career, using her platform frequently for conscious activism, amid adorable pictures of her sorting through Legos with her kids.

"It's very seductive, the idea of using social media for your own personal gain or to create a picture of what your life is like when it's not like that," she says. "I would get into a lot of trouble with studios because I'm very political and outspoken, but there's something about being emotionally authentic. So get used to it, because I'm not going to stop!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.