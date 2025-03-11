Travis Kelce's 'hot as hell' makeover sparks fan reaction ahead of latest date night with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is shaking things up after the Kansas City Chiefs' unexpected loss at Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs, the defending champions, were coming in as the favorites to win and eager to earn a "three-peat" of consecutive victories.

Since then, during the NFL off-season, the NFL tight end has kept a low profile, defaulting his appearances to his weekly podcast New Heights with his brother Jason Kelce.

Also joining him in relative privacy during his time is his girlfriend Taylor Swift, freshly off the groundbreaking Eras Tour and after enthusiastically cheering her partner on during the Super Bowl.

With the Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes opting for a buzzed cut for the off-season, it looks like Travis is going for a fresh look as well.

His regular barber Vince Garcia took to social media over the weekend to share a clip of the NFL player's new 'do, giving his longer locks a slight trim while also cleaning up his beard and keeping it more sleek and stubble-like, a departure from his bushy Super Bowl style.

"Always good catching up with my brother @killatrav," Vince captioned his post, also referencing his recent decision to continue playing with the Chiefs amid retirement talk. "Glad you running it back next season fam, you def one of the best TE to ever play the game."

Fans were quite into Travis' new style, leaving responses on the post like: "Hot as hell!" and: "Love this look on Travis. Great job Vince," as well as: "Another year of dominance incoming."

Travis and Taylor were spotted out and about last week in Park City, Utah grabbing dinner, their first public sighting together since the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss last month. DeuxMoi shared a video of the sighting on social media, with the pair keeping it casual as they quietly got into their car without much fan hubbub surrounding them as it often does in other major cities.

Travis announced his decision late last month to continue playing with the Chiefs. "The biggest thing is that I [expletive] love playing the game of football. I love playing," he said on New Heights. "I still think I can play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year."

Before Travis made a verdict on whether he would return to the sport, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave him the push he needed to think with a clear head and not factor the Super Bowl loss into his decision.

"We had a great visit before he left," Andy said on an episode of The Bettor Angle. "I always tell the guys, 'Get out of here. Get out and get your mind where it's not one day after the Super Bowl. Get out there, and relax a little bit. And then let your mind calm down and think about it.'"

Travis eventually confirmed to sports analyst Pat McAfee that he was staying with the sport, despite speculation surrounding his status given his age of 35, by which point several pros hang up their cleats.

"He's all in," Andy added. "He's a heck of a player, I mean listen, he's getting older, but you're talking about the guy that's going to go down as maybe the best of all time at that position."