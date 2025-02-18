Madonna looks so different in rare unfiltered video that has fans saying the same thing

Madonna delighted fans with an exciting announcement on Monday – but it was the unfiltered video that accompanied it that really got them talking.

The 66-year-old is no stranger to heavily altering her face with filters on Instagram but this time, she opted for a toned-down appearance, and she looked so different.

Madonna shared the news that she is re-releasing her 1994 album "Bedtime Stories" alongside a video of herself rolling around on the ground, soundtracked by the record's titled track "Bedtime Story".

The singer looked fresh-faced and beautiful wearing a pink slip dress with lace applique, thigh-high sheer tights, and black stilettos.

She appeared to be makeup-free, showing off her smooth complexion and accessorized with chunky silver chains around her neck and black, fishnet gloves.

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Bedtime Stories Re-release and Vinyl coming soon!"

While many of her followers shared their excitement over the album news, others were blown away by her unfiltered appearance.

"LOVING this bare beautiful face and Italian ROOTS," one commented. A second said: "GORGEOUS OMG." Another added: "She looks AMAZING."

Madonna's latest announcement comes after she revealed she is working on a sequel to her 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor".

Sharing a video compilation of photos of her in the studio with producer Stuart Price, she wrote: "My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!! Confessions Part 2."

The "Vogue" singer – who has worked with Stuart for over two decades – first revealed they had been working together again in December when she teased new music for 2025.

Posting a video of the duo in a studio with Madonna singing and writing in a notebook while Stuart reacted to her work, she teased: Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months have been medicine for my SOUL.

"Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don't need to ask anyone for their permission... I'm so excited to share it with you. Who wants to hear new music in 2025!"

Madonna and Stuart have been working on new material for several months, with the singer sharing in October that they were keeping busy in a London studio.

"London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price," she captioned a carousel of images of them working in what appeared to be Stuart's home recording studio.

Should Madonna release new music this year, it will mark her first record since 2019's "Madame X".

Madonna last worked with Stuart on her Celebration world tour, which saw her perform hits from throughout her career.

Speaking of their reunion to The Sun, Stuart said: "When she announced the greatest hits tour I called her just to say, 'Congratulations, I think this is a great idea.' And she said, 'I was just thinking about you, and I thought you'd be the perfect person to work with on this.'"