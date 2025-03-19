Donny Osmond reveals his wildest fan encounter amid 'Osmond Mania'

Donny Osmond is no stranger to fame, having been an icon of the music scene for over six decades and counting.

One of the most surprising aspects of stardom like his is the occurrence of wild fan encounters, which Donny has experienced frequently throughout his illustrious career.

The "Puppy Love" singer revealed to the Daily Mail that while he still has strange moments with his fans, the frenzy died down significantly when he was no longer a teen idol.

"Oh, there's been a lot of them," he said when asked about the craziest fan encounters he remembered. "I have to go back [in time]. It's not as crazy now as it used to be back when they called it the Osmond Mania days."

"There was a time when a girl tried to mail herself to us," he recalled. "She had this crate and she was going to package herself into it. She got stopped."

The wild fan moments didn't stop there. "There was one time where we were staying at this hotel in Miami and the floor was completely blocked off, but this lady booked herself in the hotel room above us," Donny said.

© Getty Images Donny revealed that he once had a fan try to mail herself to him

"And we saw a rope come down on the balcony and she was going to repel down the back side to get to our stuff like that."

Amid his Direct from Vegas summer tour in 2024, he recounted how two women had snuck into his dressing room and hid in the shower. "I mean I was nice, I escorted them out," he laughed.

The veteran performer is intensely private and a family man at heart, sharing that he would never bring cameras into his home as it would ruin the "normal life" he has curated with his wife of almost 50 years, Debbie Osmond.

© WireImage The pair have been married for almost five decades

"I'm never going to do a reality show with my family," he told the outlet. "I'm never going to do that. First of all, why? Why would I have cameras come into their homes?"

"I don't want to do that," the father of five added. "I like privacy and I want [my family] to have a normal life because I know what it feels like to have your life as an open book."

"And I try to keep my life as private as possible. There's only so much privacy you can have when you're a public figure."

© Instagram The performer shared that he has worked hard for his children's privacy

He continued: "Even in my social media, there's only so much I give out. But privacy to me is very, very important because in the world of show business, you can give way too much and now you have nothing personal, nothing belongs to you personally."

The Grammy nominee shares five sons with Debbie: Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua.

© Getty Images The father of five launched a successful solo career in the '70s

Donny rose to fame in the '60s alongside his brothers, then launched his successful solo career in the '70s with hits like "Go Away Little Girl".

He then teamed up with his sister, Marie, for their smash hit duo act that went on to spawn a variety show, a talk show, and later, a Las Vegas residency.