Inside Donny Osmond's sprawling family home complete with man cave, vineyard, and pool

Donny Osmond's home in Provo, Utah, offers a tranquil retreat from the demands of his busy career, featuring an expansive yard that overlooks the breathtaking mountains. The singer shares his stunning abode with his wife, Debbie Osmond, and their five sons, Don Jr., Jeremy, Brandon, Christopher, and Joshua.

The $2 million scenic estate boasts a modern kitchen, a spacious music room, an immaculate vineyard, and a luxe swimming pool. Donny made the move from California to Provo with his wife back in the '90s. "In the crazy world of entertainment, it is so comforting to live with my family in an area where we can just be a family," the star shared with Utah Valley 360 in 2001.

© Instagram Donny's family home

Along with his carefully curated man cave, Donny's favorite corner of the sprawling property is the backyard garden. "I have fruit trees that I planted in my orchard – one for each of my grandchildren. We have [an] apple, peach, nectarine, pear and cherry,” the musician revealed to Closer in 2022.

"When they come over, they like to go check their tree out."

© Instagram Donny's grandchildren love his swimming pool

The Dancing With the Stars alum told the magazine that whenever he is "working really, really hard in the studio" and "getting a little frustrated", he likes to "walk out and going in the garden".

"[I] spend an hour and get back to nature. I built these massive waterfalls in my backyard, so I turn them on and I go to paradise.

© Instagram Donny's family

"[One] night, we [Debbie] were out in the garden talking as we were pulling weeds and watering plants. In its own little way, it was a very romantic evening."

Explore Donny's opulent, six-bedroom home nestled between the towering peaks

© Instagram Kitchen Donny's opulent kitchen is the heart of his spacious mansion, featuring a sleek white marble floor that beautifully complements the gray slate walls. The dark blue kitchen cabinets are paired with a soft dove gray countertop, creating a sleek finish.



© Instagram Dining room The formal dining room features a rich dark wood table, complemented by vintage-inspired chairs adorned with intricate paisley embroidery. A large white mirror takes center stage on one wall, while a candle-lit chandelier elegantly hangs above the table.



© Instagram Living room Donny loves to relax in the living room with his wife, Debbie. The bright, inviting space boasts soft, nude carpeted floors and a dove gray textured sofa, complete with cozy cushions. A large window floods the room with natural light and offers a peaceful view of the tranquil garden.



© Instagram Music room The Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat alum has his very own home studio where he produces his hit albums. The space features a dark gray sofa, electric pianos, a drum kit, a Marshall speaker, guitars, and a projector. Keeping with a charming vibe, the room is centered around a striking log fireplace.



© Instagram Pool Despite his busy schedule, Donny often enjoys playing in his large pool with his grandchildren. The pool is surrounded by towering trees and filled with giant inflatables.



© Instagram Garden The expansive garden overlooks the stunning snow-filled mountain tops and provides Donny with a serene space away from the spotlight. The land boasts a stunning waterfall and an allotment nestled in the corner where the star grows his own tomatoes.



