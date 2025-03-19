Hugh Jackman takes 'risks' as he announces new chapter that will delight girlfriend Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman is using his love for all things Broadway and musical theatre for good.

Though to some the Deadpool & Wolverine is seen by many as the ultimate action star thanks to X-Men, to others, he is truly The Greatest Showman.

The Sydney-native — who is dating fellow Broadway darling Sutton Foster — is currently busy with his Radio City Music Hall show Live From New York, With Love, but also, with a brand new venture through which he plans to pay it forward.

This week, together with British theatrical producer Sonia Friedman, Hugh announced his new company, Together, which will be "dedicated to live theatre that is intimate and accessible" and "driven by a commitment to offering audiences a chance to experience theater in a fresh and engaging way."

A statement sharing the news read: "Working alongside director lan Rickson, TOGETHER will stage short runs of fully rehearsed, full-length plays, along with readings, panel discussions and other events in the US, UK, and beyond," and noted: "The focus will be on collaboration, ensemble, equal pay for actors, and shared creative credit."

It further detailed: "By stripping the fully rehearsed productions down to their essentials, with minimal décor, TOGETHER aims to celebrate the raw power of storytelling — getting back to what often makes theater so compelling in the first place," and further revealed: "Performances will take place in small venues, where established actors will perform just feet from the audience, creating an intimate, elemental experience and heightened sense of community."

© Getty Images Hugh with his business partner Sonia in 2023

"Above all, TOGETHER is committed to keeping its productions genuinely affordable for a large proportion of the house and open to as many people as possible," the statement maintained.

In his own statement, Hugh added: "With director lan Rickson we wanted to create a company where actors, writers, and directors could experiment, explore, and take risks, away from the pressures that are often associated with the commercial theater world. TOGETHER is about going back to basics, rediscovering the simple, thrilling essence of live performance."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hug The actor performing as part of Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall in January

Still, along with Sonia, he maintained: "At the same time, this isn't about our stepping away from Broadway or the West End — it's about supporting and coexisting alongside them."

© Getty Images With his girlfriend Sutton at the Tony Awards in 2022

The duo noted: "We have always been drawn to theater because of its raw energy-the excitement of a first reading, the joy of stepping into an unexpected role, that sense of a shared experience. With lan, this company is our way of sharing those moments with audiences, making them part of our process."

© Getty Images The couple confirmed their romance late last year

"We also want to embrace flexibility-whether that's through varied performance schedules during the week or staging plays in repertoire, allowing productions and ideas to evolve in a spontaneous and organic way. By removing some of the usual constraints, we hope to create a space where the productions can feel fresh, alive, and ever-changing," the statement concluded.

After Hugh shared the news on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their excitement, with one writing: "This sounds Amazing!!! Love it!!! You are the BEST, Hugh!!" as others followed suit with: "Congratulations Hugh and your working partners for this new project, it sounds amazing!!" as well as: "This is amazing!!! We love you."