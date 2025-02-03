Hugh Jackman shocks with unexpected decision - 'I am deeply disappointed'

Hugh Jackman has left fans disappointed after cancelling his tour date at London's Hyde Park this summer.

The 56-year-old was due to perform songs from musicals including The Boy From Oz, Les Miserables, The Music Man and The Greatest Showman on 6 July at BST Hyde Park.

© Getty Images Hugh Jackman has cancelled his London tour date

Expressing his own sadness at the cancellation, the Hollywood star said in a statement: "Due to an unforeseen conflict in my schedule, I am deeply disappointed to announce I will be unable to perform in Hyde Park this July 6.

"This was a stage I truly was looking forward to being on. No less in a city that I love so much.

"Thank you to all people who've purchased tickets. For ticket refunds, please go to the link in my bio for more information. London, I will see you soon!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Hugh Jackman's dating history

BST Hyde Park added: "Ticketholders for Hugh Jackman will automatically be refunded in full for tickets purchased through official agents."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "That's so sad. We were looking forward to this." Another stated: "I thought he can't disappoint me more this year, but he managed. Thanks from ex. fan!"

Hugh Jackman's career

With a career spanning over three decades, the Australian star is best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise.

© FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo Hugh is famous for playing Wolverine in the X-Men franchise

His recent project, Deadpool & Wolverine, earned over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office.

Musical passion

He began his career in musical theatre, starting with his role as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in Australia. This led to an Olivier-nominated performance in the West End's Oklahoma! and a Tony Award-winning role in Broadway's The Boy from Oz.

© Noam Galai Hugh will perform at Radio City Music Hall, New York in April

He returned to musical theatre, starring in the 2012 film Les Miserables, and in 2017’s The Greatest Showman. In 2021, he also returned to Broadway in a revival of The Music Man, which was a box-office success and ran until 2023.

The actor is set to perform at Radio City Music Hall in New York in April, and continue with dates at that venue until October.