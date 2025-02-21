Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's living situation clarified
A photo of Sutton Foster cuddling Hugh Jackman© FilmMagic

The Greatest Showman actor and his girlfriend were first linked last year

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Hugh Jackman and his girlfriend Sutton Foster set the internet ablaze when they publicly confirmed their romance earlier this year.

The two met in 2022 while working on the Broadway production of The Music Man and have been romantically linked since October 2024.

However, the Wolverine star, 56, and the Tony Award-winning actress, 49, decided to make their love known to the world when they stepped out together for dinner at a restaurant in California last month.

It's safe to say, therefore, that the couple are going strong. But, if fans thought that the duo were living together in the States, they'd be mistaken.

Sutton and Hugh, who hails from Australia, are not yet officially living together, according to an exclusive report in Us Weekly.

Nominees Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event in New York, on May 12, 2022.© Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 2022 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press event in New York, on May 12, 2022

The outlet explains that the pair haven't decided to take that next step yet but, regardless, are feeling at ease and happiness in their relationship. 

The report also states that both Hugh and Sutton feel a sense of relief that they have now gone public with their romance.

After stepping out at a restaurant in Santa Barbara at the turn of the new year, Sutton then traveled to New York City to support her partner at his opening show, From New York, With Love, at the end of January.

They've also been photographed in public since looking loved up and even embracing.

In addition to her personal life, Sutton's professional life seems to be flying high, too. The actress is making her Broadway comeback soon after landing the role of Loretta Lynn in the musical adaptation of Coal Miner's Daughter.

She is now dating her "The Music Man" co-star Hugh Jackman© Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose at 2022 Broadway Barks at Shubert Alley on July 09, 2022 in New York City

Sutton was last on the Broadway stage earlier this year for a cameo appearance in Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream! for one night only following the end of her run as Princess Winnifred in Once Upon a Mattress.

Although Hugh and Sutton don't live together yet, they have plenty of options to choose from when they do. Like Hugh, Sutton has her own base in the States while Aussie Hugh has a stunning home in Sydney and still owns his childhood home in Wahroonga.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2023 Met Gala © Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala

Meanwhile, Hugh now co-parents his two children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 18, with his ex-wife Deborah-Lee Furness, who he split from in 2023.

Announcing their split via a statement, the former couple said: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Deborra-Lee Furness attends the Sydney premiere of "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" on January 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia© Getty Images
Deborra-Lee Furness attends the Sydney premiere of "Force of Nature: The Dry 2" on January 23, 2024 in Sydney, Australia

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

Sutton, meanwhile, split from her husband Ted Griffin, in October. 

