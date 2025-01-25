Tearful Hugh Jackman celebrates 'incredible' accomplishment amid new love with Sutton Foster

Hugh Jackman has a lot to celebrate! The 56-year-old showman has kicked off his new concert series in New York City, and despite the "glitches" the actor is over the moon.

"I said thank you at the beginning, and I'm going to say it again. You all chose to be here with us on our first night at Radio City," the actor told the adoring crowds as he wrapped up the opening night close to tears.

"I hosted the Tonys here 22 years ago, and my dream was to perform here. Thank you for being here."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hug Hugh Jackman performs onstage during Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love

From New York, With Love sees the multi-hyphenate perform songs from his most celebrated film and stage performances, including The Greatest Showman, The Music Man, The Boy From Oz and Les Misérables.

The 24-date run is his first live concert since the 2019 world tour of The Man. The Music. The Show.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hug Ryan speaks from the crowd as Hugh performs onstage

Hugh's close friends Ryan Reynolds and Shaun Levy were in the audience, and at one point Ryan took part in a segment called "Hugh and A" where Hugh took questions from the audience.

On Instagram, Hugh later shared his thoughts on the "incredible" evening, thanking fans and sharing a carousel of moments from the evening at the world famous Radio City Hall.

"What an incredible night it was. We opened our show at the @radiocitymusichall," the actor wrote. "It had all the feels. The love, the glitches, the sweat, the tears, the laughter and, and, and the love emanating from the audience was enormous. We all felt it."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hug The show runs for 24 dates

Hugh continued: "And the icing is we get to keep the party going 23 more times. Thank you to the cast and crew for your tireless efforts and talent."

Ryan also praised his friend, posting a picture of them on Stories, and joking that he could only give the show a 4.9 stars out of five because he was "told there'd be a car chase".

© Instagram Ryan called the moment a 'core memory'

"This fella puts on a show," the star wrote, adding in reference to their film Deadpool & Wolverine: "I had no idea he could sing and dance. I knew he could stab and grunt."

"The, show is an immersive retrospective and jamboree of feeling, giggles and joy," he continued, sharing that watching Hugh alongside Shaun would be a "core memory".

© Getty Images Hugh and Sutton perform a number from "The Music Man" onstage in 2022

Hugh's new girlfriend Sutton Foster did not appear to be in attendance; the pair had been friends for years, and after they worked together on the Broadway show The Music Man in 2022 their friendship soon turned to romance.

Sutton filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter, Emily, in 2023.

Hugh split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in September 2023, announcing their separation via a joint statement.