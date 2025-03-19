Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena's devastating split revealed as new report emerges

Aubrey Plaza and her husband, Jeff Baena, were separated at the time of his death, according to a medical examiner's report from Los Angeles County.

The couple, who wed in May 2021 after 10 years of dating, had separated by September 2024 according to the coroner.

The director seemed to have been suffering from poor mental health in the following months, as the report detailed that he made "concerning remarks" to Aubrey that "prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on her husband" in October.

Recommended video You may also like Agatha All Along trailer starring Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn

According to the document, Jeff had been "experiencing recent marital difficulties" with his actress wife.

He texted The Office star on January 3, the day of his death, at 10:36 am ET before dying by suicide hours later.

Jeff's dog walker discovered his body the same day.

© Astrid Stawiarz Aubrey and Jeff separated in September 2024

He was a talented writer and director, having helmed projects like Life After Beth, Cinema Toast and The Little Hours.

Aubrey and Jeff's family released a statement on the "unimaginable tragedy" of his loss at the time, sharing that they were "deeply grateful to everyone" for their support. "Please respect our privacy at this time," they added.

Aubrey made her first public appearance after his death at the SNL 50 celebrations, introducing Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard to the stage before they performed "Nothing Compares 2 U", made famous by Sinéad O'Connor.

© NBC The Agatha All Along actress made her first public appearance after his death on SNL

She wore a black blazer and matching pants over a tie-dyed shirt in a tribute to her late husband.

"Jeff got really into tie-dying during the quarantine, so I decided that Jeff and I were going to wear tie-dye pajamas that he had made for us," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2021 of their COVID wedding. "I made a love altar in the backyard of all of our love objects. It was very witchcore, but it happened."

She was set to present at the Golden Globes just days after his death; however, she pulled out of the slot to be with family.

© Sonia Recchia The Office alum pulled out of her presenting slot at the Golden Globes

Brady Corbet, the winner of the Best Director Award on the night for The Brutalist, gave a heartfelt mention to the couple at the end of his acceptance speech, saying: "Tonight my heart is with Aubrey Plaza and Jeff's family."

Aubrey and Jeff first met in 2011 and dated for 10 years before tying the knot in a spontaneous ceremony in their home.

The comedienne revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair "got a little bored one night" and decided to get hitched, making their 10th anniversary even more special.

© George Pimentel The couple married in a small ceremony in 2021

"We didn't tell anybody we were doing it," she added. After some research, they found a website that promised to marry a couple in one hour.

"We just kind of found this wedding officiant online, and I created a very quick love altar in our yard," she said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.