Aubrey Plaza breaks her silence on the tragic death of director husband Jeff Baena

Aubrey Plaza and the family of her husband, Jeff Baena, have described his sudden passing as an "unimaginable tragedy" after the acclaimed filmmaker was found dead at the age of 47.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed on Friday, with the Los Angeles County medical examiner later determining that Jeff had taken his own life.

His body was discovered at a residence near the Fern Dell Nature Trail, close to the Hollywood Hills, with the official cause of death listed as hanging.

In a statement released to the media, Aubrey and Baena’s family expressed their grief and thanked those who have reached out in support.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy," they said. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time."

© Shutterstock Jeff died aged 47

Jeff was a highly regarded writer and director, known for his unique voice in independent cinema. He first gained recognition in 2004 for co-writing I Heart Huckabees, a comedy starring Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman, Dustin Hoffman, and Mark Wahlberg. But it was his collaborations with Aubrey that made him a well-respected name in the industry.

The couple first worked together on Life After Beth, a 2014 horror-comedy in which Aubrey starred, and later on The Little Hours, a 2017 historical comedy featuring an all-star cast including Alison Brie, Dave Franco, and John C. Reilly. He also wrote and directed the psychological thriller Horse Girl in 2020 and the dark comedy Spin Me Round in 2022, both starring Alison.

© Astrid Stawiarz Director Jeff Baena and actress Aubrey Plaza discuss The Little Hours at Build Studio on June 29, 2017

Their creative partnership extended beyond films. Jeff was also the creator of Cinema Toast, a quirky anthology series in which Aubrey took on both a directing role and an acting part alongside Alison.

Aubrey and Jeff had been together for more than a decade before quietly marrying in 2021. They first met around 2011, and in an interview, Aubrey revealed that their decision to tie the knot was a spontaneous one.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared that the two "got a little bored one night" during the COVID pandemic and decided to make things official after celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

© George Pimentel Actress Aubrey Plaza and director Jeff Baena attend The Little Hours premiere

"We just kind of found this wedding officiant online, and I created a very quick love altar in our yard," she recalled with a smile at the time.

The devastating news of Jeff’s passing came just days before the Golden Globe Awards, where Aubrey had been scheduled to present. She understandably did not attend, but the industry quickly rallied around her.

During the ceremony, filmmaker Brady Corbet, who won Best Director for a Motion Picture Drama for The Brutalist, took a moment on stage to send his condolences. "My heart is with Aubrey Plaza, and Jeff’s family," he said.

For those who may be struggling, support is available. The Samaritans helpline is open 24/7 at 116 123, and further resources can be found at samaritans.org.