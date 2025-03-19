Sia reveals she welcomed secret baby a year before her split from husband Dan Bernad  

Court documents have revealed that Sia quietly welcomed her third child with her husband, Dan Bernad, a year before their split.

The "Chandelier" singer filed for divorce from Dan, her second husband, on March 18, citing irreconcilable differences; in the filing, it was revealed that Sia had given birth to their only child together in March 2024.

Their baby, named Somersault Wonder Bernad, was born almost a year into Sia's marriage. The Australian performer is asking for full legal and physical custody of her child but is open to visitation rights, according to court documents.

She also asked the court not to grant Dan any spousal support.

The pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2023, surrounded by six of their loved ones in Portofino, Italy.

Dan picked up the mantle of fatherhood when he married Sia, as she already had two teenage sons whom she had adopted in 2019.

Dan and Sia welcomed their child in March 2024

The songwriter was drawn to adopt after viewing the 2016 documentary Foster, which explored the pitfalls of the foster system.

She then found the boy who had been interviewed in the documentary and expressed her wish to become his mother. He asked Sia if she could also adopt his cousin Che, to which she readily agreed.

"I had two spare bedrooms, so I said, 'Sure!'" she told InStyle. "And even though I'd never met Che before, he also moved in with me that evening."

The singer filed for divorce from her husband on March 18

"I just felt so blessed to have them both with me," she added. "And I've realized over the past year that Che was meant to be my son, too."

The "Cheap Thrills" crooner explained her approach to parenting the young boys, given her widespread fame.

"I could've been the kind of parent who said, 'I'm a rich pop star. You guys can have a hundred grand each year for the rest of your life,' and then not really give them any attention," she said.

Sia adopted her two sons in 2020

"I wanted to spend a lot of time with them to help reverse the conditioning they grew up with and guide them toward a meaningful life that they don't ever have to be ashamed about."

Sia and Che bonded over their shared love of music when they were building trust amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have bonded a lot during this time, and we have so many shared idiosyncrasies," she told InStyle. "We're both hyper-vigilant, we're fast thinkers, and we love dogs – we've got lots of them now."

The reclusive star shared her lifelong dream of motherhood

She also became a grandmother shortly after adopting her sons, sharing on Zane Lowe's Apple Music Show in 2020 that her youngest had welcomed two babies.

"I'm just immediately horrified," she joked. "No, I'm cool. They call me Nana. I'm trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.'"

Sia previously explained that she "wanted to be a mom my whole entire life" and underwent treatment for IVF with her former husband, Erik Anders Lang. However, she never completed the treatment due to their untimely divorce.