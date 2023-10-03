Sia looks unrecognizable in rare appearance as popstar confesses to plastic surgery

Sia surprised fans and peers with her unrecognizable new look in a rare appearance on Monday when she candidly shared that she had recently undergone a facelift.

The 47-year-old singer unveiled this revelation during the 5th annual Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles, where she took the stage to honor her 'good friend', Dr. Talei, with the Outstanding Achievement in Medicine award.

During her presentation, Sia, who has historically shied away from the spotlight—often obscuring her face with elaborate wigs and disguises—expressed her gratitude to Dr. Talei.

"I'm a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn't lie about things," she started, capturing the room's attention.

© Frazer Harrison Sia speaks onstage during the 5th Daytime Beauty Awards

"I received a spectacular facelift from Dr. Talei. He's phenomenal. He's doing incredible work, and it's not just for celebrities like me."

In response, Dr. Talei warmly reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing Sia's magnetic personality: "You may not fully grasp how exceptional Sia is as an individual. We share numerous mutual friends, and it’s perpetually surprising to hear them all echo, 'I adore her. She's simply remarkable'."

© Frazer Harrison Sia confessed to undergoing a face lift

Sia's relationship with fame is nuanced. She started her journey in the music industry in 1995 and quickly became known for her signature veiled appearance.

She once explained this choice, stating: "I didn’t want to be judged based on my appearance. I've been penning pop tunes for other stars for a while now, and having seen their lives up close, I knew that level of scrutiny wasn’t for me."

© Michael Loccisano Sia is known to frequently hide her appearance

Yet, as the years progressed, Sia slowly let the world in, revealing more of herself both personally and physically. Reflecting on her recent procedure, she quipped: “Before coming here, I was showing someone my transformation pictures. People often tell me, 'You look lovely'... And I'm always quick to credit Dr. Ben Talei for the transformation. I genuinely can't sing his praises loud enough."

Dr. Ben, accepting the honor from Sia, delved into his philosophy and approach, underscoring the importance of a natural look.

"The key lies in understanding the internal anatomy," he noted. "By respecting what one is supposed to look like internally, you achieve a natural, beautiful exterior. It's all about maintaining a balance."

© Michael N. Todaro Sia in 2009

Sia's candidness extended beyond her recent facelift. The star has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and the pressure to conform to the industry's beauty standards.

"For a decade, I've pushed my body to its limits trying to fit the 'Hot pop star' mold," she revealed to Rolling Stone. "Yet, someone rightly pointed out, 'You're an artist, not a model. Your appearance shouldn’t dictate your worth.'"

In 2015, Sia, whose full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, hinted at moving away from the wigs that became synonymous with her brand.

She mused: "While the blonde bob became iconic, I’m contemplating prosthetics. A subtle change to my appearance so people can't definitively say if I've had a procedure or not."

By 2018, during a memorable appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke Skit, she clarified her choice to conceal her face: "This disguise is only for the cameras. It's my way of preserving a bit of my privacy."