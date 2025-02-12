Christie Brinkley's sweet tribute to her 3 children inside $30 million castle-style mansion

While some parents throw away their children's old pasta shell necklaces or their attempts at finger painting after they've headed off to college, Christie Brinkley has opted to keep her kids' artworks and couldn't be prouder of their cute attempts.

The 71-year-old showcased a sweet tribute to her children in a social media post that saw real estate influencer Caleb Simpson step inside her stunning Hamptons home to glimpse the supermodel's eclectic style.

"I've lived here for 24 years, it's the longest I've ever lived any place in my life," she told Caleb as they stepped through the doors. "It's like a little storybook house, right?"

WATCH: Christie Brinkley's sweet tribute to her 3 children inside her $30 million castle-style mansion

She donned a simple white tee, jeans and a plaid shirt for the occasion, looking every inch at home on the sprawling property.

Inside the $30 million home, Christie showcased a large children's drawing of Harry Potter, framed and hung in pride of place on her wall.

"I love framing my kids' art," she said while pointing at the piece.

© TikTok Christie displays her kids' artworks in pride of place

She has welcomed three kids with her ex-husbands and shares a close bond with each of them.

Her eldest, Alexa Ray Joel, was born in 1985 when Christie was married to music legend Billy Joel.

She welcomed her son, Jack Paris Brinkley Cook, in 1994 with her then-husband, Richard Taubman, although the pair split shortly after his arrival; Christie's next husband, Peter Cook, later adopted Jack as his own.

© Instagram Christie is devoted to her children

Her youngest child, Sailor Brinkley Cook, was born in 1998 during her marriage to Peter.

The proud mom couldn't help but gush about seeing her kids grow up in an interview with Parade in 2018. "You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes. I have three real individuals," she shared. "They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that."

Alexa is an accomplished singer, just like her father, and has released several songs throughout her budding career.

© Getty Christie shares her eldest daughter with music legend Billy Joel

Jack, however, is intensely private and largely flies under the radar; he studied marketing and acting after high school, and launched a Hamptons ride-share app, ROVE, in 2019.

Sailor is the most like her mother, following in her footsteps with a successful modeling career, and has been photographed for Sports Illustrated and Vogue.

Elsewhere in the nine-bed, seven-bathroom mansion, Christie pointed to a framed cover of her on Billboard while she was busy starring as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago. "That's my favorite cover I've ever done," she shared in the video.

© Instagram Christie's youngest could be her twin

The 20-acre Hamptons hideaway also features a swimming pool, a tennis court, a greenhouse and a luxurious dining room that she admitted they only used for Thanksgiving.

She keeps chickens in her garden and is currently rewilding the yard, adding to the mystique of the abode.

The pièce de résistance of the place is the castle-style watch tower, which overlooks the property and affords Christie and her family an incredible view.

Caleb's tour ended here, with the supermodel agreeing that she was "kind of" the "Queen of the Hamptons".