Beyonce's mom breaks silence after Kanye West's disgusting comment about grandchildren Sir and Rumi

Tina Knowles will not take any criticism of her grandchildren lying down. The mom of Beyonce has hit back after Kanye West made a series of disgusting comments over Beyonce and Jay Z's youngest children Sir and Rumi.

"WAIT HAS ANYONE EVER SEEN JAY Z AND BEYONCES YOUNGER KIDS," Kanye wrote on X in a now-deleted post, before questioning Rumi and Sir's mental capacity using offensive language and suggesting "artificial insemination" is the best option.

Tina Knowles breaks silence after Kanye West's disgusting comment about grandchildren

"So I'm on the set of a photo shoot today for my book, and I want to tell you a corny joke," Tina said in the video, adding: "Here we go. What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown."

As she laughed at her own joke she said: "Y'all know that's funny."

Page Six reported that the caption to the post had been amended but that the original text read: "It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper."

She later amended the caption after Kanye deleted his tweet.

Tina, who will release her autobiography next month, is mom to Beyonce and younger daughter Solange, and appeared at the In Charge & The Power of Kindness summit in New York City earlier this week, where she spoke about the decision to write her own memoir.

"I thought it was time to tell my own story," she said. "There are so many misconceptions about my family, and I didn't want anyone else to tell our story. I wanted to tell it myself."

Tina welcomed her girls with ex-husband Matthew Knowles who was the manager of Destiny's Child, and previously managed both solo careers of his daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

Matthew and Tina divorced in 2011, and she also spoke of the importance of instilling values in her family.

"One thing I taught them was that family comes first. Your children and husband come first. And I think they learned to be strong and resilient through hard times," she said.

"I've had many many hard times. And just to be their true selves and not to be fake or phony. I've been preaching that since they were kids."

Beyonce is also mom to daughter Blue Ivy who has joined her parents at various awards shows over the years including the recent Grammy Award where Beyonce took home Album of the Year at the Grammys after nearly two decades of nominations.

Sir and Rumi were at home with Tina, and they watched the moment on TV.