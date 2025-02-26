Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue Ivy's 'bossy' behavior revealed in new interview

Beyoncé may be the legendary Queen B, but at the Knowles-Carter household, it looks like Blue Ivy Carter's the one who runs the world, at least per grandma Tina Knowles.

The 71-year-old haircare guru made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this week to celebrate the one year anniversary of Cécred, the hair line she co-founded with Beyoncé.

She also reminisced on a glorious night for the family — when the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer finally took home Album of the Year at the Grammys after nearly two decades of nominations, in front of her husband Jay-Z and 13-year-old Blue.

"Your daughter Beyoncé shut the Grammys down! Again and again and again and again," host Jennifer Hudson excitedly recalled of Cowboy Carter's three wins (it also won Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Miley Cyrus).

"I was screaming too," Tina shared of her own reaction to seeing her daughter win, explaining that she was at home watching with her two youngest grandchildren, Rumi and Sir, by her side. "I was there to help [her] and Blue get ready."

© Getty Images Tina made an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on February 24

"I was really, really shocked," she said as well, even referencing the moment Beyoncé jumped in her seat when she was announced as the Best Country Album victor, which quickly went viral. "In fact, I sat there for a second and didn't even believe that was true."

Tina then poked fun at her granddaughter Blue, who has become a star in her own right as a featured dancer for several of her mom's shows, such as the Renaissance World Tour and "Beyoncé Bowl" in December.

© Getty Images Blue was on-hand to cheer her mom on when she won three Grammys

She referenced social media users playfully imitating Blue as the "manager" for her parents based on her more stoic nature at the Grammys, although Tina affirmed that moment herself when she repeated Blue muttering "get up" to her mom when she won the country prize, even adorably calling her a "bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."

As it turns out, Blue's bossiness extends to her grandmother's social media usage as well, something she'll even get flak for sometimes from her other grandkids or kids. "Blue helps me [use social media], but she doesn't like it either."

© CBS "Bossy little Capricorn like her grandma."

"She'll call me sometimes and be like, 'Grandma, that was really whack, you need to take that off of there,'" she added, but emphasized that she was happy "doing my own thing, I'm 71."

Tina maintained that when it comes to her future, despite her mom's legacy as an entertainer and singer, when it comes to Blue following in her footsteps, the answer is: "Hell no! 'Cause Blue is a jack of all trades, as my mom would say. She can do so many things."

© Getty Images "Her and her mother are really tight, so they don't need me to give much advice."

She spoke further about her granddaughter, explaining that instead of giving Blue advice herself, it's Beyoncé who's the best at it. "Her and her mother are really tight, so they don't need me to give much advice. They just tell me to mind my business."