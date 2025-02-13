Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beyoncé's family member calls out 'baby cousin Rumi' and reveals famous family's protective nature
Subscribe
Beyoncé's family member calls out 'baby cousin Rumi' and reveals famous family's protective nature
Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LIX; Julez Smith and Tina Knowles at the world premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé"© Getty Images

Beyoncé's family member shouts out 'baby cousin Rumi' and famous family's protective nature

Solange Knowles welcomed her son with ex-husband Daniel Smith

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Knowles-Carter family seems to be growing in influence. Apart from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Solange Knowles and mom Tina Knowles, the offspring are stepping into their own.

While on the one hand we have 13-year-old Blue Ivy, charting her path as a recording artist and dancer, we now have Solange's son Daniel Smith Jr., aka Julez Smith, a professional model on the rise.

The 20-year-old made his catwalk debut exactly one year ago at the Luar RTW Fall 2024 show as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week, and has since gone on to walk runways in Paris and attend the Met Gala.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Blue Ivy: A Star in Her Own Right

Julez sat down with Teen Vogue to discuss his life in the spotlight as a member of one of the most prolific musical families, his rise in the fashion world, and growing up in New Orleans.

The interview touched upon his close bond with the entirety of his family, highlighting his role as the oldest among his cousins, which includes Blue and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

"It's been protector mode since everybody was born," he remarked on his role to them. "Just trying to be a positive role model as they get older. I think that's been my main goal." 

Julez Smith walks the runway at the Luar show during February 2024 New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Julez Smith is Solange's only son, now a professional runway and editorial model

He expressed his pride in not only their accomplishments, but their recognition of his worth now as a model. "And it's cool, they know their cousin is a model now, so it's like, all right, that might rub off on one of the kids…" 

LATEST: Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland face off in fashion wars for Destiny’s Child reunion

"I'm really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them, make sure I'm in the same direction that I would want them to go."

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter at Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome, New Orleans© NFL
Rumi is becoming a public face just like her older cousins

When asked if any of his cousins recognized that he was famous, he recalled a sweet interaction with none other than Rumi, who has become a star in her own right thanks to her more frequent public appearances and her featured turn on her mom's Grammy-winning album Cowboy Carter.

MORE: Beyoncé's daughters go head-to-head as Tina Knowles ignites a storm with photos of grandchildren

He remembered: "My baby cousin Rumi, I seen her not too long ago, before I went to Paris actually, and I was packing my bag and she was like, 'Where are you going?' I was like, 'I'm going to Paris.' She was like, 'Oh, you're going to work.'" 

Julez Smith attends the Coach fashion show during the September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
"I'm really close to my family, so being the oldest is like, I got to set the tone, set the standard for them."

"And that was my first time where any of my cousins or siblings was like, 'Okay, yeah, he got a job now. My cousin's going to work.' They’re asking me questions like, 'You drive now?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm 20 now. I ain't the same 15-year-old when you were born, you feel me.'" 

MORE: Inside Jay-Z's relationship with Beyoncé's mom Tina and sister Solange

Julez gushed: "But that type of stuff warms my heart, just knowing that my younger folks in my family look up to me and I'm a role model to them."

Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith© Getty Images
Solange shares Julez with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith

He identified that he wanted his legacy to be in fashion, outside of the name his family had afforded him. "I think I'm taking the crown of the flyest in my fam. That's what I'm trying to go towards. But shoot, just making a name for myself in fashion has been a goal of mine… Carving out a name for myself in anything I do, being great at it."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More