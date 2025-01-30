Tina Knowles shares proud video of grandson sounding just like Beyoncé as his personality shines through

Tina Knowles is a proud grandmother to her grandchildren, and while the famous family are notoriously private, she couldn't help but cheer on her grandson in a new video posted on Instagram.

The businesswoman shared footage of her grandson Julez Smith - Solange's son - backstage during Paris Fashion Week, giving an insight into his personality in the process.

Julez hadn't been heard speaking in public until now, and fans were quick to observe just how much he sounded like his famous aunt, Beyoncé.

In the caption, Tina wrote: "My Handsome model Grandson @iamjulezjsmith in Paris Walking the runway at The Blue Marble fashion show at Fashion Week in Paris last week. Teen Vogue @teenvogue followed him around for a day."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Oh, he sounds like Beyoncé!" while another wrote: "Love his personality. This is my first time hearing him talk!" A third added: "Oh those Beyoncé genes are strong!"

Julez is Solange's only child, who she shares with her ex-husband, Daniel Smith. The pair were married between 2004 and 2007.

While Julez is carving out a career as a successful runway model, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight. However, in 2023, he answered several questions on his TikTok, including some about his relationship with his superstar aunt.

© Taylor Hill, Getty Fans think Beyoncé's nephew Julez Smith sounds just like her

One fan asked him: "Do you and Beyoncé text?" to which he replied: "Do you text your aunt? I feel like everyone texts their aunt." He added: "I don’t look at her as… I mean, of course, I know, but bro, that's just like my auntie. Just like how your auntie is your auntie."

Along with Julez, Tina is also grandmother to Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

© Getty Images Julez with his famous mom Solange Knowles

She also considers Kelly Rowland's two sons, Titan and Noah, as her grandchildren too, having raised Kelly for most of her life.

Beyoncé with her mom Tina Knowles and sister Solange

She recently told Glamour magazine when asked about being a grandmother: "Oh God, the best. I'm headed straight on a plane when I leave here to go spend time with my grandchildren. I become a kid. I was in the Hamptons with them, and I mean, I swung on a swing every day and swam and had fun. It's like being a kid again."

© Nicholas Hunt, Getty Beyoncé and Solange are incredibly close

She added of being a grandmother: "And I'm not as stressed out about how they're going to turn out. I don't have that responsibility. So I can buy all the noisy toys that get on their parents' nerves and do things that I didn't get to do with my kids. It's the best."