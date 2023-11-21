Kevin Bacon reveals brave move as he and Kyra Sedgwick prepare to host 'lunatic' family members for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can often bring about all sorts of chaos for families, but Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgwick are saying "bring it on."

Though the longtime couple themselves have a loving family of four with their kids Sosie, 31, and Travis, 34, for this year's holidays, they are preparing to welcome a whopping 30 members into their home.

Plus, while the two own an expansive farm in Connecticut – featuring lots of farm animals and more importantly, ample space to host – the pair appear to be unafraid of a little Thanksgiving challenge, and instead are hosting their long list of guests in their New York City apartment.

Speaking with People ahead of the holiday, Kevin, 65, gave a glimpse of what Thanksgiving looks like for the Bacon-Sedgwick bunch and their extended family.

"We have a big Thanksgiving at our house, we always do," the Footloose actor – himself the youngest of six children – said, adding: "Kyra's got a big family, I've got a big family."

Further detailing the happy chaos that will soon begin this week, he went on: "Everyone comes on Wednesday and we just start to do some cooking, and then the cooking continues, absolute bedlam all morning."

© Instagram Kevin performing with his kids Travis and Sosie

He added: "We have the parade on the little tiny kitchen TV, the kids are running around like lunatics…"

What's more, while both Kevin and Kyra, 58, have been married for 35 years, and they are both avid home cooks, they appear to risk even more chaos with their differing cooking styles.

© Getty The couple live between New York and Connecticut

"Now, here's the thing about me as a cook. I have no idea about measurements. I just never measured things," he explained, revealing that his wife on the other hand "likes to have the recipe and read it, and follow it."

"I rarely follow a recipe," he maintained, though he added: "I love recipes because I learn something new, I get inspired by something. I like that stuff, but I generally adjust it."

© Getty Their daughter Sosie is an actress like her parents

Still, though he said "every year we do something different," for 2023, he thinks he's sticking to what he knows works: chef and food writer J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's tip to add mayonnaise to the turkey.

© Getty Like his dad, Travis is also a musician

Kevin told the outlet they tried the trick last year and "it was slamming," adding: "It gets really super crisp and moist inside… It was really good."

On the Bacon side, Kevin's siblings are Karin, born in 1940, Elinor, born in 1941, Hilda, 76, Kira, 74, and Michael, 73. Kyra's siblings are half-brother Mike Stern, 70, plus Holly, 68, and Robert, 62. The couple's children also have their own significant others; Sosie has been dating actor Scoot McNairy since 2021, and Travis is dating make-up artist Angelina Sambrotto.

