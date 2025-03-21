Wearing their best smiles and glamorous attire, stars including Patsy Kensit supported causes close to their hearts at the 'Oscars of the charity world' on Thursday, which was also World Happiness Day.

Held at Indigo at London's O2 with hello! as the media partner, the 8th annual Smiley Charity Film Awards, saw the likes of Una Healy, Sophie Hermann and Julien Macdonald come together for an inspirational evening celebrating the power of film to bring about change.

© Dave Benett Patsy Kensit attended the Smiley Charity Film Awards

The awards were hosted by TV and radio presenter Lisa Snowdon, who looked stunning in a chic red mini dress with bow detailing, presenting awards whittled down from an impressive 520 entries and judged by an expert panel.

© Dave Benett Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su

In the VIP bar ahead of the awards, Lisa mingled with stars from the world of TV and the arts, drinking a selection of wines and eating delicious canapes, such as mini salted beef and pickle buns, sea bass and Moroccan fritters.

© Dave Benett Lisa Snowdon wore a pretty red dress with bow detail

Hello! asked attendees to share what makes them smile, with fashion designer Julien telling us: "Every day when I take my dog over the park, I bump into three private schools and hundreds of little children, all dressed up with little hats, shorts, little bows, and they're always screaming happy, and that definitely makes me smile."

Patsy Kensit, who looked elegant in a tailored black jacket and skirt, and is currently filming new movie Jackie the Stripper, pondered on what makes her smile, revealing: "My cat, Bowie. I've been out since 3am this morning because I'm filming (a new movie) at the moment. I can't wait to get home and get my PJs and cuddle him."

© Dave Benett Tamzin Outhwaite spoke to HELLO!

Stars also told us about inspirational people in their lives, with Lisa Snowdon saying of the actress Tamzin Outhwaite: "She has launched this amazing initiative, called We Free Women - her passion is working with women and giving them back some headspace. I think that she's super inspiring."

Tamzin herself paid tribute to the poet Donna Ashworth: "She's just written her umpteenth book called To the Women, and she's giving the proceeds to our charity," she said.

© Dave Benett Olympian Michelle Griffith-Robinson enjoyed the evening

Also paying homage to a caring figure in her life, ex Olympic athlete Michelle Griffith-Robinson spoke of her mum's carer: "Wendy's been looking after my mum for the last three years since my mum had an amputation – she's looked after my mum like it's her mum."

While actor Adam Pearson said of his mum: "She raised two disabled kids to be great men. I'd be a shell of the man I am if it wasn't for both her and my dad."

Adam Pearson and Jeff Brazier

Then taking to the stage to welcome guests to the ceremony, Lisa Snowdon forewarned the audience to prepare for the tear-jerking films, even offering to throw tissues from her packet into the audience.

Presenting an award, Patsy Kensit shared: "Evenings like tonight are so important. I've been one of the ambassadors for Future Dreams cancer charity because my mother died of cancer. She was diagnosed when she was 35 and that was in the 70s - she fought the illness for 23 years, so I lived with the fear of losing her my whole life, and my father died of leukaemia.

"I've also been involved with Childline for many years. It's a charity that I think is incredible."

© Dave Benett Made in Chelsea's Sophie Hermann

As for the winners, film of the Year went to the charity Refuge, for a moving film starring the actress Billie Piper shining a light on domestic abuse, while the People's Choice was awarded to The Hedgehog Preservation Society for a film narrated by Chris Packham, highlighting the plight of the adorable yet endangered species.

A very smiley moment happened mid-awards when former Strictly professional AJ Pritchard announced his engagement to girlfriend Zara Zoffany, after Lisa Snowdon congratulated him on his happy news.

Gesturing to his new fiancée, the professional dancer said: "She's out there with a lovely ring on. We are not officially out there, but me and my little fiancée and I are engaged. It's very romantic. It's out there now Zara!"

AJ told HELLO! of the engagement: "It's nice to have that memory for life." He revealed that the ring was made by Zara's close friend and that his future bride was "caught off guard" and was "very happy" when he popped the question.

© Dave Benett EastEnders star Patsy Palmer smiled at the awards in London

There were further heartwarming awards, with People's Choice winners including Alzheimer’s Society, Carers UK, Transform Justice, and Orangutan Foundation, among others. The Bicester Collection International Impact Award went to the charity Pebbles Project.

Bicester Collection sponsored the Smiley Charity Film Awards, with their Chief Culture officer Chantal Khoueiry acting as a key judge for the awards for the previous three years.

© Dave Benett Singer Una Healey at the awards ceremony

Speaking about the event, Nicolas Loufrani, CEO of Smiley Movement, said: “Film has a unique ability to touch hearts and inspire action, and tonight’s winners have proven just how powerful storytelling can be in raising awareness and driving change. Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for their incredible work.”



As the evening drew to a close, hearts were full and amazing charity films given the recognition they deserve. There were certainly smiles all round.

The Smiley Charity Film Awards winners

Film of the Year: Refuge – a powerful and moving film starring Billie Piper, shining a light on domestic abuse and the vital work of the charity.

People’s Choice: The Hedgehog Preservation Society – capturing hearts with its advocacy for one of Britain’s most beloved but endangered species, narrated by Chris Packham.

Category Winners

The awards also celebrated winners across multiple turnover brackets and special categories, with the People’s Choice Awards decided by thousands of public votes.

Under £100,000: The Rural Communities Mental Health Foundation.

People’s Choice: Billy & Beyond

£100,000-£250,000: Transform Justice

People’s Choice: The Sandcastle Trust

£250,000-£500,000: Transform Drug Policy Foundation

People’s Choice: Shropshire Cat Rescue

£500,000-£1million: Orangutan Foundation

People’s Choice: The Gurkha Museum Trust

£1-£2.5million: Autistica

People’s Choice: The Elizabeth Foundation

£2.5-£5million: Carers UK

People’s Choice: Kinship

£5-£15million: Friends of the Earth

People’s Choice: Breakthrough T1D

£15-£50million: Scope

People’s Choice: Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys

Over £50million: Alzheimer’s Society

People’s Choice: Cats Protection

Longform and Special Categories

Longform Under £500,000: Younger People With Dementia

People’s Choice: Timothy Syndrome Alliance

Longform £500,000-£5million: Race Council Cymru

People’s Choice: Soil Association

Longform Over £5million: The Woodland Trust

People’s Choice: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

The Bicester Collection International Impact Award: Pebbles Project

People’s Choice: Four Paws

Corporate Cause Award: Purina UK&I

For more information visit smileycharityfilmawards.com