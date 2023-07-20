Tamzin Outhwaite sends fans into a frenzy after finding out more 'lies and infidelities' about ex Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite marked a painful anniversary on Thursday - her 10-year anniversary since splitting with husband Tom Ellis after she discovered his infidelity with a co-star.

Not shying away from the moment, she decided to post an open tweet about her emotions on the day, explaining: "Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed. But thankfully my heart and soul are clear and clean and I could not be happier right now."

Although the star was met with an outpouring of support from her fanbase, some also shared that her words had "triggered" them, due to their own experiences with a partner cheating.

Following the division, Tamzin decided to delete her original tweet, before posting a follow-up message where she still kept her feeling of empowerment, while also making sure not to upset those going through a similar rough patch.

In her follow-up, she shared: "Thank you all for your messages re my now deleted tweet. I was marking the 10 year anniversary with pride, a feeling of triumph & genuine gratitude. I understand it has triggered some people. For anyone struggling,the most important relationship you will ever have is with yourself."

Followers were quick to offer their support once again, with one penning: "Didn't trigger me, it actually gave me hope that there's light at the end of a (sometimes) dark road. We are all different though with different reactions. If one person finds happiness (you!) then that's less sadness in this bonkers existence right now."

A second added: "11 years I've been bringing up my 2 daughters alone, it’s been so hard at times but my teenager sent me this the other day and it made me realise how far we’ve come," while a third posted: "Been wonderful to see your journey since then. Blossomed and fullfilled."

A fourth related: "It happened to me too, I was broken but it’s made me stronger and turns out to be the best thing that ever happened to me, let’s celebrate strong women," while a fifth wrote: " Your feelings and experience is totally valid. I couldn't understand some responses in telling you how to handle your experience, people are so strange sometimes."

Tamzin and Lucifer star Tom Ellis first met in 2005 when they were introduced by actor James McAvoy. The pair's romance blossomed and they married in 2006, and the pair welcomed daughters Florence, 14, and Mavis, ten.

The couple separated in 2013 when Tamzin found out about his affair with his Once Upon a Time co-star Emilie de Raven. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.

The mum-of-two has since moved on with producer Tom Child, who is 20 years younger than her, and she has previously described her new beau as the "perfect stepdad" to her young children.

Defending the age gap during an appearance on Lorraine, she said: "I tell you what it is, when you get to this age, you stop caring what people think. I think that's a really important place to get to, because now the only opinions that matter are my two girls and if they adore him, which they do… that's all I need."

Tamzin added: "It does work. It's about energy and about connection, I think. It doesn't matter how much you fight it - there's 20 years between us. He just must never shave the beard off because that would be horrific for me!"